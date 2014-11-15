Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 32

Appalachian State 37, ArkansasState 32: Marcus Cox rushed for 229 yards and a pair of scores as theMountaineers won a shootout with the host Red Wolves.Taylor Lamb passed for 255 yardsand two touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards and another score forAppalachian State (5-5, 4-2 Sun Belt). Cox added two catches for 54yards, while Montez McGuire had four receptions for 55 yards and ascore.

Fredi Knighten completed 14-of-28for 147 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2),which was outgained 549-314 in total offense. Michael Gordon rushed15 times for 87 yards, and Tres Houston had four catches for 58 yardsand a touchdown.

It looked early on like ArkansasState would win easily, as Knighten ran for a 1-yard touchdown,followed by Blaise Taylor’s punt return for a score to make it 13-0after one quarter. Cox got Appalachian State on the board with a1-yard touchdown run early in the second, and, after Knighten foundHouston from 12 yards out for a 14-point advantage, Lamb hit ShaedonMeadors from 24 yards away with 5 seconds left in the half to cut thedeficit to seven at the break.

Three straight touchdowns by theMountaineers — Lamb’s 1-yard run, Cox’s 14-yard scamper and Lamb‘s16-yard pass to McGuire — put Appalachian State up 34-20 early inthe fourth. Bentlee Crticher added a 24-yard field goal with justover four minutes to play, but, thanks to a fumble and a recoveredonside kick, Arkansas State made a late run, scoring twice in thefinal 2:17 on Knighten touchdown passes before the Mountaineersrecovered another onside kick attempt to end the comeback attempt.