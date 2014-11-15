FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 32
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Appalachian State 37, ArkansasState 32: Marcus Cox rushed for 229 yards and a pair of scores as theMountaineers won a shootout with the host Red Wolves.Taylor Lamb passed for 255 yardsand two touchdowns and added 46 rushing yards and another score forAppalachian State (5-5, 4-2 Sun Belt). Cox added two catches for 54yards, while Montez McGuire had four receptions for 55 yards and ascore.

Fredi Knighten completed 14-of-28for 147 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2),which was outgained 549-314 in total offense. Michael Gordon rushed15 times for 87 yards, and Tres Houston had four catches for 58 yardsand a touchdown.

It looked early on like ArkansasState would win easily, as Knighten ran for a 1-yard touchdown,followed by Blaise Taylor’s punt return for a score to make it 13-0after one quarter. Cox got Appalachian State on the board with a1-yard touchdown run early in the second, and, after Knighten foundHouston from 12 yards out for a 14-point advantage, Lamb hit ShaedonMeadors from 24 yards away with 5 seconds left in the half to cut thedeficit to seven at the break.

Three straight touchdowns by theMountaineers — Lamb’s 1-yard run, Cox’s 14-yard scamper and Lamb‘s16-yard pass to McGuire — put Appalachian State up 34-20 early inthe fourth. Bentlee Crticher added a 24-yard field goal with justover four minutes to play, but, thanks to a fumble and a recoveredonside kick, Arkansas State made a late run, scoring twice in thefinal 2:17 on Knighten touchdown passes before the Mountaineersrecovered another onside kick attempt to end the comeback attempt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.