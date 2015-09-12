Preview: Appalachian State at Clemson

No. 12 Clemson enters Saturday’s home contest against Appalachian State after an easy opening-week victory, but the Tigers’ offense will have to adjust to the absence of its top receiver. Mike Williams suffered a small fracture in his neck when he collided with the goal post during last Saturday’s 49-10 rout of Wofford, and while the junior will not need surgery, no one is certain when he will be able to return to the field.

With the Tigers’ ACC opener at Louisville on Sept. 17 looming, they will look to a committee of receivers to fill the gap left by Williams, who caught 57 passes for 1,030 yards a season ago. Sophomore Artavis Scott hauled in 76 passes in 2014 and likely will become Deshaun Watson’s top target as Clemson seeks to replicate last week’s strong offensive showing. The Tigers finished with 311 yards passing and 222 rushing against Wofford, marking the 14th time in school history they have topped 300 yards through the air and 200 on the ground in one contest. Appalachian State faces a much stronger challenge this week after an easy 49-0 blowout of Howard in its opener.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3 LINE: Clemson -17

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (1-0): The Mountaineers are bowl eligible for the first time as a member of FBS and bring a seven-game winning streak – fifth-longest in the nation – into Saturday’s meeting. Taylor Lamb, who passed for 2,381 yards as a freshman in 2014, completed 16-of-21 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the opener while Marcus Cox gained 105 of the Mountaineers’ 376 rushing yards. Appalachian State has shut out three of its last eight opponents dating back to last season.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-0): Watson underwent ACL surgery on his left knee in the offseason but was sharp from the beginning in the opener, completing his first five passes and leading the Tigers to the end zone on all six of his drives. Wayne Gallman rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries as Clemson overwhelmed Wofford with a balanced attack. Three different Tigers recorded 12 or more tackles - T.J. Green (13), Jayron Kearse (12) and B.J. Goodson (12).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tigers freshman WR Ray-Ray McCloud could help fill the void left by Williams after leading the team with eight receptions for 80 yards last week.

2. Clemson has won all four previous meetings with the Mountaineers, the last being a 23-12 triumph in 1997.

3. Lamb’s grandfather played baseball at Clemson from 1940-42 while his father, Bobby Lamb, is the head coach at Mercer and coached twice against Clemson while at Furman (2003 and 2007).

PREDICTION: Clemson 42, Appalachian State 20