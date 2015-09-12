Watson-to-Peake connection carries No. 12 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson may miss Mike Williams at some point this season, but the Tigers did just fine without their standout wide receiver on Saturday.

Charone Peake, filling in for the injured Williams, caught four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Clemson rolled to a 41-10 victory against Appalachian State at Memorial Stadium.

Williams, a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, is out indefinitely after suffering a small fracture in his neck in the Tigers’ season-opening game, but the Tigers didn’t miss a beat against Appalachian State, improving to 2-0 heading into Thursday night’s nationally televised game at Louisville.

Appalachian State (1-1), seeking its first win against an ACC opponent since a 20-16 victory at Wake Forest in 2000, entered the game riding a seven-game winning streak - tied for fourth-longest nationally - but fell victim to a 28-point second quarter that saw Clemson score four touchdowns in a 10-minute span.

“Their receivers have to be the most talented group of receivers we’ve ever played against,” Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield said. “They just keep coming with one guy and another, and they just keep making plays. When you add their quarterback that can run and throw, it becomes a very dynamic offense.”

Sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson had his second consecutive impressive game, completing 19-of-26 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in just a little more than a half.

Clemson led just 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, but defensive tackle Carlos Watkins appeared to wake the Tigers up by intercepting a Taylor Lamb pass and returning it 15 yards for a touchdown with 11:42 left in the first half.

“That was special - a dream come true,” Watkins said.

Things only got better from there for Clemson. Linebacker Ben Boulware intercepted another Lamb pass two plays later, setting up a quick-strike, 24-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Peake.

Wayne Gallman added a 23-yard touchdown run and Watson and Peake then hooked up for a 59-yard touchdown to cap the flurry.

The 59-yard score was the longest reception of Peake’s career, and his 86 receiving yards also established a new career high.

”That’s why they call it a team sport,“ Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ”Everybody has to do their part, and sometimes you might need a spark from somewhere else on the team, whether it’s special teams, offense or defense.

“We had a couple of miscues on offense, but it was great to see us get a spark from Carlos (Watkins) with the score, and then the offense came alive. It was explosive and quick.”

Appalachian State, which had 633 yards, including 390 yards rushing, in a 49-0 win against Howard last week, managed 298 total yards, 203 on the ground.

Clemson’s defense harassed Lamb all afternoon and recorded 10 tackles for loss, including six in the first half, and intercepted the sophomore three times.

The Mountaineers avoided the shutout by driving 62 yards in 14 plays late in the third quarter before settling for a 31-yard field goal by Zach Matics, then added a 1-yard touchdown pass from Lamb to tight end Barrett Burns with 11 minutes left in the game.

“Everybody keeps talking about how young they are, but they’ve recruited well and have regrouped with some super talent,” Satterfield said. “There’s a reason why they were picked to win the ACC and to potentially be in the College Football Playoff. I think Clemson is probably the most physically talented team I’ve faced as a coach.”

Clemson also got a pair of field goals from walk-on kicker Greg Huegel, who converted from 39 and 47 yards.

But it was the Tigers’ big plays that doomed the Mountaineers.

“We had four touchdowns of 23 yards or more, and that’s a very frustrating thing for a defense when you can strike like that,” Swinney said. “They gave us opportunities for big plays, and Deshaun was tremendous.”

NOTES: Clemson’s 28-point second quarter was the most the Tigers had scored in a single quarter since a 52-6 romp against The Citadel in 2013. ... Clemson DE Shaq Lawson, a preseason All-ACC pick, had three tackles for loss - all in the first half. ...Appalachian State has faced a nationally ranked Clemson team in each of its five meetings all-time against the Tigers; the Mountaineers are 0-5 in those games. ... Appalachian State junior RB Marcus Cox notched his 16th career 100-yard game, leading the Mountaineers with 104 yards on 25 carries.