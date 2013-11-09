Preview: Appalachian State at Georgia

Georgia looks to make it two wins in a row when it welcomes Appalachian State to town on Saturday. The Bulldogs snapped their two-game losing skid with a 23-20 victory over Florida and kept alive their hopes of repeating as SEC East Division champions. Running back Todd Gurley returned to the fold after missing three games with an ankle injury and racked up 187 total yards.

Georgia will face Appalachian State for the first time in school history and head coach Mark Richt was adamant that his team will not take the FCS foes lightly. “Appalachian State deserves all our attention and focus,” he said. “We’re expecting a real challenge from them.” Appalachian State limps into the game having lost five of its last six contests.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-3): Aaron Murray has thrown for 18 scores this season and is one touchdown pass away from Danny Wuerffel’s SEC record of 114. Garrison Smith was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording nine tackles and 2.5 sacks against Florida. Chris Conley leads the team with 30 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (2-7): Kameron Bryant has thrown for 2,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. Marcus Cox won Southern Conference Freshman of the Week honors after rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Chattanooga. The Mountaineers will be leaving the FCS to join the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia has outscored its opponents 89-45 in the first quarter this season.

2. The Bulldogs are 72-17-2 all-time in homecoming games.

3. Appalachian State was victorious in three straight FCS national championship games from 2005-07.

PREDICTION: Georgia 49, Appalachian State 10