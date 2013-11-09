Georgia 45, Appalachian State 6: Aaron Murray set a new SEC record with his 115th career touchdown pass as the Bulldogs beat the Mountaineers in the first meeting between the schools.

Murray threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia (6-3), which held Appalachian State scoreless in the second half. Rantavious Wooten and Michael Bennett both caught touchdown passes while Todd Gurley and J.J. Green each added a score on the ground.

Kameron Bryant went 22-of-39 for 221 yards for Appalachian State (2-8), which has dropped six of its last seven games. Andrew Peacock caught 12 passes for 90 yards in a losing cause.

Georgia took a 7-3 lead when Murray found Wooten from 35 yards out to tie Danny Wuerfell’s mark before eclipsing the record with a 23-yard strike to Bennett in the second quarter. Drew Stewart missed two field goals in the second as the Mountaineers went into the break trailing 14-6.

Gurley scored from two yards out before Green’s short plunge extended Georgia’s advantage in the third quarter. The Bulldogs then pulled away for good when Kenneth Towns hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Hutson Mason to make it 38-6 with 12:53 remaining in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murray made his 50th consecutive start for Georgia, two shy of the record held by David Greene. … Bulldogs SS Corey Moore was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. … Brendan Douglas’ fourth-quarter touchdown helped the Bulldogs improve to 73-17-2 all-time in Homecoming games.