FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian State 14
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2014 / 3:23 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian State 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian State 14: Kevin Ellison rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown - part of a 408-yard attack on the ground - and also threw a TD pass as the host Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak to the Mountaineers.

Matt Breida ran for 135 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (3-2, 2-0 Sun Belt), which entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards at 357 per game. Alfred Ramsby ran for a score while BJ Johnson caught a TD pass from Ellison, who was 6-of-10 for 73 yards with an interception.

Taylor Lamb was 23-of-42 for 256 yards and two interceptions while rushing for a touchdown for the Mountaineers (1-3, 0-1), who were competing in their first Sun Belt Conference game as they - like the Eagles - play their initial FBS season. Marcus Cox, coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing games, was held to 39 yards and a TD.

Georgia Southern was off and running on its opening possession as Breida took an inside handoff and raced untouched through a huge hole 56 yards on the Eagles’ fifth play from scrimmage. Ellison connected with a wide-open Johnson for a 17-yard score to give Georgia Southern a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before Cox’s 1-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the first half capped a 72-yard drive and gave Appalachian State hope.

The Eagles, who lost to North Carolina State and Georgia Tech by a combined five points, put it out of reach with Ellison’s 6-yard touchdown run with 10:26 left. Georgia Southern ran for 219 yards in the second half while Lamb threw both interceptions in the red zone, and the Mountaineers twice turned it over on downs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.