Appalachian State 37, Georgia State 3

Quarterback Taylor Lamb threw three touchdowns passes, leading Appalachian State to a 37-3 rout of Georgia State on Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

It was the third straight loss for the Panthers, who are 2-27 since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2013.

Lamb completed 18-of-24 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Bob Beathard, Shaedon Meadors and Levi Duffield caught touchdown passes from Lamb.

The Mountaineers (4-1, 1-0) have won four straight games.

Appalachian State defensive back Latrell Gibbs returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown. Gibbs has five interceptions in five games this season.

Appalachian State dominated the first half, jumping out to a 20-3 lead and outgaining the Panthers, 308-104, in the first two quarters.

Lamb completed 10-of-15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters.

Mountaineers coach Scott Satterfield received a five-year contract extension earlier in the week and then watched his team dominate the Panthers.

Appalachian State outgained Georgia State, 498-225, in total yards.

Wil Lutz’s 25-yard field goal right before halftime accounted for the Panthers’ only points.