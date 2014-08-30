Preview: Appalachian State at Michigan

Michigan is the nation’s all-time winningest program but one of its most enduring memories came against a foe the school would rather forget. The Wolverines kick off the season Saturday against visiting Appalachian State, which pulled off one of the biggest shockers in Division I history with a 34-32 season-opening win at Michigan in 2007. “Our guys know about that game, and it’s the only school on the schedule this year we have a losing record to,” Michigan coach Brady Hoke said.

The Wolverines were a powerhouse in 2007, entering the season ranked in the Top 10, while the Mountaineers were in the midst of winning three consecutive Division I-AA national championships. Michigan is unranked this time around and trying to blot out a more recent memory - a 7-6 campaign in 2013 that ended with five losses in its last six games. Appalachian State, coming off a 4-8 record last season, is making its debut as an FBS program with its first year in the Sun Belt Conference.

LINE: Michigan -34

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (2013: 4-8): The Mountaineers, who stumbled through their first losing season in 20 years in 2013, return 16 starters but could be without their best offensive player for the opener. Sophomore Marcus Cox, who rushed for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 43 passes for six more scores as a freshman, underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee and is listed as questionable against Michigan, putting an added burden on quarterback Kam Bryant. Despite not earning the starting job until the fifth game last season, Bryant completed a school-record 71.2 percent of his pass attempts and he will have to be sharp to compensate for a defense that surrendered 28 points and 400.5 yards per game in 2013.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2013: 7-6): The Wolverines rolled up an average of more than 42 points over their first seven games last season but the offense bogged down over the final six games and averaged just a shade over 20 points. Dual-threat quarterback Devin Gardner threw for 2,960 yards - the second-highest total in school history - and 21 touchdowns while also rushing for 483 yards and 11 scores, but he’ll be without top wide receiver Jeremy Gallon (89 receptions, 1,373 yards, 9 TDs) as well as tackle Taylor Lewan, an NFL first-round draft pick. While converted tight end Devin Funchess appears to be Gardner’s top target, the strength of the team is on the other side of the ball, headed by three returning starters at linebacker in Jake Ryan, Desmond Morgan and James Ross.

1. Gardner averaged 286.9 yards of total offense last season, the highest total of any Big Ten returnee.

2. The Mountaineers are opening the season on the road for the 13th consecutive season - they are 3-9 in their previous 12.

3. Michigan has amassed an NCAA-record 910 wins, with Texas (875) and Notre Dame (874) ranking second and third among FBS schools.

PREDICTION: Michigan 41, Appalachian State 13