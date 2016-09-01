Preview: Appalachian State at Tennessee

(Updated: FIXED ranking of Tennessee in first sentence)

Tennessee takes its highest preseason national ranking since 2005 into Thursday’s season opener when the No. 10 Volunteers host dangerous Appalachian State. Senior quarterback Joshua Dobbs and junior running back Jalen Hurd lead a talented offense and first-year coordinator Bob Shoop takes over a Tennessee defense that is capable of making an impact in the SEC East.

“We have to embrace the expectations,” Dobbs told Gridironnow.com. “It’s our only option. When you downplay something, it means you don’t have the confidence you should have. You can’t shy away from the spotlight.” Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield told reporters, “I think starting the season, (the Volunteers are) ahead of where Clemson was starting the season last year,” and much of Tennessee’s success may hinge on Dobbs (15 passing touchdowns, 11 rushing in 2015). The Volunteers won their final six games a season ago and Hurd compiled 401 yards rushing in the last three. The Volunteers will be challenged by the Mountaineers, who have won 17 of their last 19 games after edging Ohio in the 2015 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and return 17 starters -- led by senior running back Marcus Cox (1,423 rushing yards last season).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee –20

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (2015: 11-2): Cox ran for nine scores last season and he will get solid support from sophomore Jalin Moore, who added 731 yards rushing – 528 in the final four games of 2015. Junior quarterback Taylor Lamb runs the show after registering 31 touchdowns passes and nine interceptions last year, but will have an inexperienced receiving corps to work with. The Mountaineers lost defensive end Ronald Blair – a fifth-round NFL draft pick – but linebacker John Law leads the way for a defense that returns eight starters.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2015: 9-4): One of the keys for Dobbs will be improving on a 59.6 completion percentage and coach Butch Jones told reporters his receiving group is a “work in progress.” Junior receivers Josh Malone and Josh Smith, along with junior tight end Ethan Wolf, each finished with at least 300 yards through the air last season and freshman wide-out Tyler Byrd could make an immediate impact. Junior running back Alvin Kamara (698 rushing yards rushing, 34 receptions) gives the Volunteers a dual threat, but Tennessee’s rebuilt offensive line is a concern.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee senior LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), who led the team with 105 tackles and had six sacks last year, is expected to play.

2. The two schools – separated by about 160 miles – meet for the first time and the Volunteers have won 21 straight season openers played in Tennessee.

3. Tennessee DB Evan Berry was first in the nation in kickoff return average (38.3 yards) and DB Cam Sutton led the country in punt return average (18.7) last year.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 34, Appalachian State 20