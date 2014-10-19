(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Appalachian State 53, Troy 14: Marcus Cox ran fora season-high 123 yards and three touchdowns as the Mountaineers notched theirfirst Sun Belt Conference win while handing the Trojans their most lopsided homeloss in 54 seasons.Appalachian State (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt), the formerFCS power, ran for a season-best 441 yards on 54 carries and rolled up 551 total yards to snap its four-game losing streak and beat an FBS foe for the firsttime since its 2007 upset of Michigan. Aside from Cox, tailbacks Ricky Ferguson (10 carries, 107yards) and Terrence Upshaw (11, 82) also topped 80 yards on the ground - as didquarterback Taylor Lamb (8, 98), who was 9-of-16 for 110 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Brandon Silvers was 20-of-30 for 156 yards with two interceptions while Brandon Burks ran for 42 yards and a TD on six carries forTroy (1-6, 1-2), which turned over the ball four times and committed 11penalties for 89 yards. The 39-point loss was the Trojans’ worst home setbacksince an 80-0 drubbing by Samford in 1961.

Leading 26-14 at halftime, Appalachian State scoredtouchdowns on four of its first six second-half possessions, including 33-and 1-yard runs by Cox, to cap the rout. Silvers, meanwhile, wasintercepted twice by Mountaineerscornerback Latrell Gibbs in the third quarter while wide receiver Kinderick Dent fumbledin the fourth as the Trojans were shut out in the final 30 minutes.

Burks capped Troy’s first possession with a5-yard scoring run to give the hosts a 7-0 lead, but Appalachian State reeledoff 24 straight points - including a 20-yard fumble return for a TD by defensiveend Olawale Dada, to take a 24-7 lead with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter.The Trojans’ Chandler Worthy took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score –his second touchdown return in as many games – but the Mountaineers closed outthe half with a safety on an odd play in which Troy linebacker Mark Wilsonsnared Montez McGuire’s fumble out of mid-air at the Trojans’ 1-yard line butwas tackled in the end zone, resulting in a 26-14 halftime lead for thevisitors.