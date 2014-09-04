Preview: Arizona at Texas-San Antonio

Arizona put on a dynamic offensive display in its season opener, but the Wildcats’ second contest appears as if it will be anything but a cake walk. The Wildcats hit the road for the first time Thursday when they take on Texas-San Antonio, which is also coming off an impressive win in Week 1. Arizona rolled to a 58-13 victory over UNLV on Friday behind a school-record 787 yards of total offense, including 425 passing yards by Anu Solomon.

“Our guys competed well and kept their poise,” Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters. “It was a good win and we’ll learn from it. We will get a quick turnaround and get ready for the next one.” Arizona, which registered two 100-yard rushers and two 100-yard receivers Friday, is trying to start 2-0 for the sixth time in the last seven years. Meanwhile, UTSA’s football program has only been in existence since 2011 but the Roadrunners are coming off one of the biggest wins in school history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Arizona -7

ABOUT ARIZONA (1-0): Solomon, a redshirt freshman, also ran for 50 yards last week as part of a 353-yard rushing attack for the Wildcats, who were led by Terris Jones-Grigsby (124 yards) and Nick Wilson (104). With Austin Hill (110 yards) and Samajie Grant (101) going over the century mark through the air, it marked the first time in school history that Arizona had two 100-yard rushers and a pair of 100-yard receivers in the same game. “We have the ability to be a good offense this year. We just need to carry the confidence like we do,” said Hill, who had a 92-yard TD catch-and-run in his first game in 20 months following knee surgery.

ABOUT TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO (1-0): The Roadrunners opened their season with a resounding 27-7 road victory against Houston, holding the Cougars scoreless until 1:04 remained. David Glasco II ran for a pair of touchdowns and the UTSA defense forced six turnovers, including four interceptions. One negative for the Roadrunners is they committed 14 penalties for 115 yards - a stat they surely will need to clean up if they are going to upset the Wildcats.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams met on Arizona’s home field last season with the Wildcats prevailing 38-13.

2. Arizona is 9-0 against non-conference opponents under Rodriguez.

3. The Wildcats have had a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: UTSA 27, Arizona 23