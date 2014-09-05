Arizona 26, Texas-San Antonio 23: Freshman Nick Wilson ran for 174 yards and a touchdown and Cayleb Jones racked up 143 receiving yards and a score as the visiting Wildcats prevailed over the Roadrunners.

Wilson carried the ball 30 times to help take the load off redshirt freshman Anu Solomon, who finished 17-of-32 for 231 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats (2-0) went just 4-of-15 on third down and committed eight penalties for 73 yards, but survived one week after racking up a school-record 787 yards of total offense in a dominant 58-13 victory over UNLV.

Tucker Carter was 21-of-32 for 222 yards and a touchdown but threw a late interception for UTSA (1-1), which received little help from its rushing attack. David Glasco II had a touchdown on the ground, as did Kam Jones, but the Roadrunners only managed 121 yards on 39 carries.

Arizona jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, highlighted by Jones’ 85-yard catch-and-run TD on the first play of the game, but UTSA rallied to go ahead 16-13 behind two touchdowns and a safety. The Wildcats regained the lead with 26 seconds left in the first half as Wilson plunged in from two yards out, capping a drive that was ignited by Solomon’s 28-yard pass to Jones.

The third-quarter scoring consisted of two field goals by Wildcats kicker Casey Skowron, who was 4-of-4 on the night, and Glasco’s short TD run drew the Roadrunners within 26-23 with 7:32 left in the contest. UTSA was driving with under two minutes left, but Carter attempted an ill-advised flip pass downfield and the ball was intercepted by safety Jared Tevis.

GAME NOTEBOOK: All three of UTSA’s touchdown drives covered at least 79 yards. ... Roadrunners K Sean Ianno missed a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. ... Wilson had seven carries for 104 yards in Arizona’s season opener and is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt through the first two games of his career.