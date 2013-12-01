Arizona State routs Arizona, aims for Stanford rematch

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 13 Arizona State opened the Pac-12 season with a loss at Stanford nine weeks ago. As improbable as it may have seemed then, the Sun Devils earned a chance at revenge with a decisive 58-21 victory over Arizona in the Territorial Cup on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

With the victory, Arizona State (10-2, 8-1) clinched home-field advantage against the No. 8 Cardinal next Saturday, with the winner headed to the Rose Bowl.

“That was important, but that’s not the one we are after,” Arizona State coach Todd Graham said. “The one we are after is next week.”

Sophomore tailback D.J. Foster rushed for a career-high 124 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season. Quarterback Taylor Kelly passed for 274 yards for the Sun Devils (10-2, 8-1), who have won seven straight games.

Foster started in place of leading rusher Marion Grice, who suffered a leg injury in a 38-33 victory at UCLA last Saturday and is expected to miss the rematch against Stanford. The Cardinal won the first meeting 42-28 in the conference opener for both on Sept. 21.

“I knew this week was going to be my turn and I didn’t want to slack. My teammates prepared me,” said Foster, who was used more this season as a slot receiver with Grice as the go-to back.

Foster had 52 receptions and 42 carries coming in.

“D.J., some people forget how good a player he is,” Kelly said. “He embraced that role this week in practice. He stepped up. He runs the football hard. He’s a playmaker.”

Foster scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter as the Sun Devils built a 27-0 lead, and he added a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Kelly completed 13-of-25 passes while setting a school season record by accounting for 210 points. He has run or thrown for 35 touchdowns.

H-back De‘Marieya Nelson, who had one carry this season, also ran for 35 yards and two scores on eight carries. The Sun Devils had 204 yards rushing and 478 total offense.

“We physically dominated the game,” Graham said. “I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We had a great game plan and our guys executed it.”

In a rivalry that seldom seems to follow form, the home team won for the first time in the last five games. The ranked team is now 6-5 when the other is unranked.

The Sun Devils had scored more points against Arizona only in a 61-14 victory in 1951.

Running back Ka‘Deem Carey rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown for Arizona (7-5, 4-5).

Carey has 15 straight game 100-yard games, and he is second among the FBS schools with an average of 156 yards per game.

“It’s hard right now,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We are all going to be ticked off for 24 hours or more and all that. But this shouldn’t define our senior class. It shouldn’t define our team because we had some nice wins.”

Carey’s 50th career touchdown closed the gap to 30-14 on the first series of the third quarter, but Sun Devils safety Damarious Randall scored on a 64-yard interception return five minutes later to put the game away.

Arizona quarterback B.J. Denker completed 15-of-30 passes for 175 yards. He threw three interceptions after entering the game with four. Arizona had four of the game’s five turnovers.

“We’ve got a real defense. We have a championship-caliber defense,” Graham said.

Kelly threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Darwin Rogers for a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and his 61-yard touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong countered a fumble recovery for touchdown by Arizona wide receiver Garic Wharton for a 44-21 lead after three quarters.

Foster and Nelson added later scores.

Zane Gonzalez made 38-, 21- and 23-yard field goals in the first half, the first two on Arizona State’s first two possessions, to break Thomas Weber’s a school record with 18 consecutive makes. Gonzalez has not missed since the Stanford game.

“I think people keep us as underdogs, and we use that as a chip on our shoulders,” Kelly said.

NOTES: Arizona State TB Marion Grice, who watched the game on crutches on the sideline, has 996 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns this season, 14 rushing and six receiving. .. QB Ryan Kelly and Andrew Walter are the only two quarterbacks in school history to pass for 3,000 yards in multiple seasons. Kelly reached 3,063 by throwing for 225 yards in a 38-33 victory over UCLA last Saturday. ... The NCAA recognizes the Territorial Cup as the nation’s oldest rivalry trophy. The teams have met 87 times, and Saturday’s game was played on the 114th anniversary of the first meeting in 1899.