Carey, Arizona run past Boston College

Arizona’s Ka‘Deem Carey won the battle of All-American running backs, and he had plenty of help from his teammates in the AdvoCare V100 Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Carey rushed 27 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Boston College 42-19 in Shreveport, La., but the offensive Most Valuable Player award went to quarterback B.J. Denker and could have gone to receiver Nate Phillips.

The Arizona defense was solid, too.

The Wildcats (8-5) swarmed the Eagles running back Andre Williams, who won the Doak Walker Award over Carey and was fourth in the Heisman voting, holding him to 75 yards on 26 carries. His longest run was 7 yards as Boston College (7-6) never established its supposed superiority at the line of scrimmage.

“The key to tackling Andre was to get him before he got going,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said of the 227-pound back. “That was a big part of our defense. We didn’t let him get past the second level at all. We were hitting him before he got a full head of steam.”

Williams finished 100 yards below his season average of 175.2 yards, although he will finish as the nation’s leading rusher. His total of 2,177 yards was the fifth-best total in FBS history.

“I‘m sad about the game and how it ended,” Williams said. “But looking back on the season, I have a feeling of pride and nobody can take that away.”

Arizona’s offense had much more balance.

Denker completed 17 of 24 passes for 275 yards, also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. Phillips, a 5-foot-7 freshman, had nine catches for 193 yards to set the bowl game (formerly known as the Independence) record for receiving yards. The previous record was 191, set by South Carolina’s Sidney Rice in 2005.

The play of the game came on the defensive side. Boston College, trailing 7-6 and having just recovered a muffed punt, was at the Arizona 34 when quarterback Chase Rettig tried to hit wide receiver Alex Amidon on the sideline. Safety Will Parks stepped in front for the interception, going 69 yards untouched for a touchdown with 4:16 to go in the first half.

“When I caught it, I was thinking end zone, end zone, end zone,” said Parks, who was the game’s defensive MVP.

“It was pretty crazy. Once I celebrated, I was like, ‘I just changed the game for us.’ But it was a whole defensive effort.”

Arizona scored on offense on its next four possessions -- including a 26-yard throw from Denker to Trey Griffey with 30 seconds to go before halftime -- to take control in front of an announced crowd of 36,917 at Independence Stadium.

Carey, a junior has not announced his intentions for the NFL Draft, extended his streak of 100-yard games to 16. He put Arizona up 7-0 with a 2-yard run with 7:51 to go in the first quarter, the scoring play coming at the end of a 92-yard drive that took only four plays in 41 seconds. Phillips caught two passes for 79 yards on the drive.

Arizona’s speed and tempo eventually overwhelmed the Boston College defense, which was caught a couple of times trying to get players off the field when the Wildcats snapped the ball. Arizona finished with 529 yards and tied the bowl record with six touchdowns.

“Our guys knew tempo was going to be part of our plan,” Rodriguez said. “We probably practiced faster over the last couple of weeks in bowl preparation than we did all year. That was fun to see.”

NOTES: Future baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. took photographs from the sideline. His son, Trey Griffey, is a redshirt freshman receiver for Arizona who caught his first two career touchdown passes -- a 26-yarder in the final minute of the first half and a 3-yarder in the fourth quarter. ... Boston College senior QB Chase Rettig started his 46th career game. ... Arizona was just the third Pac-12 team to play in the Shreveport bowl, and the first since Oregon in 1992. ... Boston College K Nate Freese went 20-for-20 on field-goal attempts this season, hitting tries of 32 and 41 yards in the bowl game. ... Arizona RB Ka‘Deem Carey jumped two spots to seventh in Pac-12 career rushing. He also set the school career record for all-purpose yards with 5,483. The old record was 5,292, held by receiver/returner Dennis Northcutt.