Preview: Arizona vs. BYU

Arizona running back Nick Wilson has been especially strong this time of year, and he'll look for another fast start Saturday night when the Wildcats host BYU in their season opener in Glendale, Ariz. Wilson is averaging 130 rushing yards in eight career games with Arizona during August and September, but injuries have caused him to miss five games and play hurt in several others following those hot starts, taking some of the steam out of the Wildcats as well.

The biggest question mark heading into the season is how Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez will handle his quarterback situation. Anu Solomon was the primary starter last season and also got off to a sizzling start before concussions seven weeks apart against UCLA and Utah caused him to miss games and seemed to stunt his grown as a quarterback. Rodriguez said earlier this week that both Solomon and Brandon Dawkins could play against BYU, a team that will be breaking in a new head coach and several key assistants. The Cougars were dealing with a similar quarterback situation, but rookie coach Kalani Sitake has already decided that Taysom Hill, who turned 26 last month, won the job over last season's starter, Tanner Mangum.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1. LINE: Arizona -1.

ABOUT BYU (2015: 9-4): The Cougars will display a variety of pro-style sets under new offensive coordinator Ty Detmer, who threw for more than 15,000 yards in his BYU career. Hill started last year's season opener against Nebraska before suffering a season-ending injury for the second straight year, a fractured foot that opened the door for Mangum to throw for 3,377 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Cougars should have a much better running game led by Jamaal Williams, who sat out last season after withdrawing from school and returns 930 yards shy of breaking the school rushing record. Where they'll need players to step up is the receiving corps, where only one of the top four pass catchers return from last season and that's Nick Kurtz, who caught 39 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2015: 7-6): Dawkins played just one full game last season, the final regular season contest against Arizona State after Solomon suffered his second concussion, and showed his versatility, throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns and running for another 78 yards and a score in the 52-37 loss. Like the Cougars, the Wildcats will also be thin on experience at wide receiver compared to a year ago, as last season's leading receiver, Cayleb Jones, left early for the NFL and second-leading receiver Johnny Jackson used up his eligibility. Samajie Grant and Nate Phillips will inherit those primary roles for their senior years and they're not completely green, combining for 145 receptions and 14 touchdowns in their Arizona careers. Freddie Tagaloa is expected to anchor an offensive line still reeling from the sudden death last month of Zach Hemmila, who started six games at left guard last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Sitake is just the fourth head coach for BYU since 1972, and the first FBS head coach of Tongan descent.

2. Arizona returns five of its top seven tacklers from last season and will feature a new defensive coordinator in Marcel Yates, who spent the last two seasons in the same capacity at Boise State.

3. The Wildcats haven't played a regular-season game against an out-of-state opponent in the Phoenix area since 1956.

PREDICTION: Arizona 38, BYU 17