Arizona State pulls away from Northern Arizona

Arizona State sophomore quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for 180 yards and rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, and the Sun Devils recorded a 44-13 victory over Northern Arizona in the season opener for both teams Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Halfback Demario Richard rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and Kalen Ballage ran for 56 yards and a touchdown as the Sun Devils had 276 yards on the ground and 456 yards of total offense. Wilkins completed 20 of 27 passes.

Northern Arizona junior quarterback Case Cookus was 23-for-33 for 369 yards and a touchdown as the Lumberjacks, the preseason favorite to win the FCS Big Sky Conference, stayed within striking range for three quarters. They had 425 yards of total offense.

Lumberjacks wide receiver Elijah Marks had eight catches for 174 yards and an 87-yard touchdown, and Emmanuel Butler added seven receptions for 118 yards. Kendyl Taylor rushed for 43 yards on 19 attempts.

Arizona State senior Zane Gonzalez made three field goals, including a 53-yarder. He has 76 career field goals, the most among active FCS kickers and two short of Luis Zendejas' school record. Former Florida State kicker Dustin Hopkins has the NCAA record with 88.

Wilkins wasted little making a splash, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run on the seventh scrimmage play of the game to cap a 44-yard drive. The drive took 2:02.

Northern Arizona rolled up 115 total yards and five first downs in the first quarter, but its best drive was blunted when Arizona State stopped a fourth-and-1 run at the Sun Devils 16-yard line.

Gonzalez made 33-, 53- and 45-yard field goals.

Northern Arizona had a 7:08 edge in time of possession.

Griffin Roehler made two field goals for Northern Arizona, which trailed 10-3 at half and just 13-3 until Richard scored on a 2-yard run with six seconds left in the third period.

Wilkins was chosen to start the opener over two redshirt freshmen, Bryce Perkins and Brady White.

Arizona State and Tulane entered the season as the only FBS programs without any quarterbacks who had thrown a pass in their career.