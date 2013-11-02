Preview: Arizona at California

Arizona seeks its third consecutive victory on Saturday when the Wildcats visit California, which has not led at any time during its six-game losing streak. The contest features the nation’s leading rusher in Arizona junior Ka’Deem Carey, who is averaging 153.3 yards per contest and leads all active FBS players with 10 straight 100-yard rushing games. “Ka’Deem is a freak of nature in my opinion,” said Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez. “He fights for every yard.”

While the Wildcats posted 670 yards of total offense in last week’s 44-20 win over Colorado, the Golden Bears remained winless in conference play with a 41-17 loss at Washington. California ranks near the bottom of the national rankings in many statistical categories, but quarterback Jared Goff said the team remains optimistic. “It’s hard to imagine, but I think we’re really coming together as a team through all this pain and struggling,” Goff said. “I do definitely see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -16

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12): In addition to Carey, the Golden Bears need to focus on dual-threat quarterback B.J. Denker, who was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week after collecting 457 total yards against Colorado. The Wildcats’ pass defense is much improved, but they’ll be tested by California’s up-tempo offense. Linebackers Scooby Wright, Jake Fischer and Marquis Flowers are the team’s top three tacklers, and safety Tra’Mayne Bondurant has returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-7, 0-5): One week after allowing Washington’s Bishop Sankey to rush for a career-high 241 yards, the Golden Bears face another top running back in the 5-foot-10, 207-pound Carey. Linebacker Khairi Fortt (54 tackles) leads the young defensive unit, which is allowing 44 points per game. Goff has thrown for 300 or more yards in five games and wide receivers Chris Harper and Bryce Treggs have combined for 112 catches, but California’s running attack remains stuck in neutral while averaging 3.0 yards per carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Golden Bears have been outscored 127-34 in the first quarter this season.

2. The series is tied 14-14-2, and the teams have split the last four meetings.

3. The Wildcats have won 16 consecutive games when they win the turnover battle.

PREDICTION: Arizona 47, California 24