Arizona 33, California 28: Quarterback B.J. Denker rushed for a school-record three touchdowns and threw for another as the visiting Wildcats withstood an upset bid by the Golden Bears.

Denker passed for 261 yards and Ka‘Deem Carey recorded his 11th consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 152 yards on 32 carries for Arizona (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12), which became bowl eligible with its third straight win.

Jared Goff completed 34-of-56 passes for 289 yards with a career-high four touchdowns – including three to Kenny Lawler -- and two costly second-half interceptions for California (1-8, 0-6), which lost its seventh straight. The Golden Bears led for the first time during their losing streak when Goff threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Khalfani Muhammad early in the first quarter.

California trailed 19-14 at the half before Denker began the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by his 1-yard TD run. The Golden Bears pulled within 26-21 late in the third quarter on Lawler’s one-handed catch in the end zone, but Jonathan McKnight intercepted Goff two minutes later and the Wildcats scored on Denker’s 14-yard run.

The Golden Bears, who have lost 11 straight conference games and 13 in a row to FBS opponents, scored on Goff’s 29-yard pass to Lawler with 1:42 to play, but Arizona recovered the ensuing onside kick. Lawler, a freshman who collected his first three touchdowns, had six catches for a career-high 72 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carey, who entered the game as the nation’s leading rusher, became the third player in school history to post multiple seasons with 1,000 yards rushing. … Denker’s 11 rushing touchdowns this season breaks the school record for quarterbacks set by Ronnie Veal, who had nine rushing scores in 1987. … California has allowed 30 points or more in all nine games this season.