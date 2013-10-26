Preview: Arizona at Colorado

Ka’Deem Carey set the Pac-12 single-game rushing record against Colorado last season, and the Arizona standout leads the nation in rushing yards per game entering Saturday’s contest against the host Buffaloes. Carey, a junior averaging 160.2 yards per contest, rushed for a school-record 366 yards and scored five touchdowns in the 2012 meeting against Colorado. Carey has a streak of nine consecutive 100-yard games and rumbled for 236 yards – third-most in school history – in a victory over Utah last weekend.

First-year Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre studied the film of Carey’s huge effort last season and hopes the holdover defenders are properly motivated. “If I’d been out there playing, I’d be embarrassed and would want to redeem myself, for sure,” MacIntyre said early in the week. “So, hopefully, they play that way. Any competitor would.” Arizona needs a victory to remain part of the Pac-12 South race, while Colorado is looking for its initial conference win of the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona -14.5.

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12): Carey averages six yards per carry and his 3,155 career rushing yards rank fifth in school history – eight shy of No. 4 Mike Bell (2002-05). Senior quarterback B.J. Denker (976 yards, seven passing touchdowns, eight rushing scores) is a streaky passer but has been picked off just twice in 164 attempts. Senior middle linebacker Jake Fischer had a season-high 12 tackles against Utah and is tied with freshman outside linebacker Scooby Wright for the team tackle lead with 40, while junior safety Tra’Mayne Bondurant has three interceptions – returning two for touchdowns.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-3, 0-3 Pac-12): Freshman quarterback Sefo Liufau impressed in his first start, throwing for 198 yards and one touchdown in a rout of FCS Charleston Southern. “I’d say overall that it was a good start,” Liufau said. “I believe I did a really good job of managing the game and taking what the defense gave me.” Another freshman, Michael Adkins II, rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday, while junior receiver Paul Richardson (43 receptions for 782 yards and six scores) is the unit’s top player. The Buffaloes allow 174.5 yards per game on the ground and the defense is led by impressive freshman linebacker Addison Gillam (67 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona’s victory last season was just its second in 15 games with the Buffaloes.

2. Carey’s lowest-rushing yardage game of the season is 128 against Texas-San Antonio.

3. Richardson is the cousin of Arizona senior CB Shaquille Richardson, who has two of Arizona’s nine interceptions.

PREDICTION: Arizona 41, Colorado 28