Preview: Arizona at Colorado

Quarterback Anu Solomon returned from a one-game injuryabsence last week, and Arizona returned to the win column, snapping a two-gameskid with a 44-7 rout of Oregon State. The Wildcats will now try to follow upwith another win Saturday at struggling Colorado.

Arizona opened the season 3-0, but lopsidedlosses against nationally ranked UCLA (56-30) and Stanford (55-17) followedalong with a concussion suffered by Solomon.”They understood that we had some work todo, even without me saying it,” said Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez at hisweekly news conference, describing his team’s mindset entering last Saturday’scontest against the Beavers. “I didn’t think they were distracted. I just thinkwe didn’t have the edge we normally do, (and) I think we got that edge backthis week though.” Colorado, meanwhile, is searching for the momentum ithad built with a 3-1 start, but the Buffs have opened Pac-12 play with lossesto Oregon (41-24) and Arizona State (48-23).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Arizona -8

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12): The Wildcats’offensive machine was humming on all cylinders against Oregon State, outgainingthe visitors 645-249 behind 276 passing yards from Solomon and a 368-yardrushing performance. Paced by a trio of talented tailbacks in Nick Wilson(113.8 yards per game), Jared Baker (career-best 123 yards last week) andOrlando Bradford (three TDs last week), Arizona is averaging 500-plus yards pergame, Arizona ranks seventh nationally in scoring (42.3) and rushing (298.5)and ninth in total offense (530.2). Defensively, the Wildcats are led by safetyWill Parks (41 total tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles), butin the Pac-12 only Oregon at 38.7 is allowing more points per outing than theWildcats’ 30.5.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-3, 0-2): With their losses toOregon and Arizona State, the Buffaloes have now dropped 13 straight Pac-12games since a late-2013 win over California. Despite playing with a separated shoulderfor the last month that wasn’t helped by eight Arizona State sacks, quarterbackSefo Liufau threw for a season-high 389 yards and a TD against the Sun Devils,but counterpart Mike Bercovici threw for 260 yards and five scores while the ASUdefense limited CU to a season-low 49 rushing yards on 28 attempts. The Buffs havebeen outrushed 592-126 in their two conference contests, and that looks to be aproblem with the ground-oriented Wildcats coming to town.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado holds a 13-4 advantage in the series,but Arizona has won three of the four Pac-12 meetings, including a 38-20victory last season in Tucson.

2. The contest will serve as the Buffs’homecoming contest, but Buffs have dropped seven straight — their lasthomecoming win was in 2007 against third-ranked Oklahoma.

3. The Wildcats are on pace to set schoolsingle-season standards in scoring and rushing. Both records have stood since1954 when Arizona averaged 38.5 points and 276.5 ground yards.

PREDICTION: Arizona 32, Colorado 23