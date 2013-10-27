(Updated: CORRECTS 190 to 192 in lede)

Arizona 44, Colorado 20: B.J. Denker passed for 265 yards and rushed for a career-best 192 as the visiting Wildcats routed the Buffaloes in Pac-12 play.

Ka’Deem Carey rushed for a season-low 119 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) racked up 405 rushing yards and had 670 overall. Carey set school and conference records last season when he ran for 366 yards against the Buffaloes.

Paul Richardson had seven receptions for 132 yards for Colorado (3-4, 0-4). Freshman Sefo Liufau passed for 212 yards and a touchdown to Richardson in his second career start.

The Buffaloes had a 13-10 second-quarter lead before Carey put Arizona ahead with a 7-yard scamper with 2:28 left in the half and Denker tossed a 44-yard scoring pass to Nate Phillips with 50 seconds remaining for a 24-13 halftime advantage.

Colorado drew within 27-20 on a 1-yard run by Michael Adkins II with 9:53 left in the third quarter. Carey answered with scoring runs of 1 and 6 yards as Arizona pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carey has topped 100 yards in 10 consecutive games and raised his career total to 3,274, passing Mike Bell (3,163 from 2002-05) for fourth-most in school history. … Colorado has allowed an average of 49.8 points in its four defeats. … Arizona’s five victories are by an average of 28 points.