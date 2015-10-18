EditorsNote: changes Baker yardage to 207

Arizona 38, Colorado 31

Arizona running back Jared Baker scored three touchdowns, backup quarterback Jerrard Randall sparked a rally and the Wildcats beat Colorado 38-31 in Pac-12 play in Boulder, Colo.

Baker, starting because Nick Wilson was out with a foot injury, scored on a 79-yard run, a 45-yard run and a 25-yard reception that gave Arizona (5-2, 2-2) a 31-24 lead with 9:17 to go. Baker finished with 207 yards on 22 carries.

Colorado (3-4, 0-3) lost its 14th consecutive Pac-12 game, dating to the 2013 season.

The Buffaloes pulled within 38-31 on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Sefo Liufau to receiver Shay Fields with 2:19 left. Arizona recovered the ensuing on-side kick but punted back, giving Colorado the ball on its 6-yard line with 38 seconds left. The Buffs didn’t get far before time ran out.

Arizona pulled ineffective quarterback Anu Solomon near the end of the third quarter, and Randall, infusing the offense with a running threat from the position, immediately led a 97-yard drive that was capped by Baker’s 45-yard run that tied the game at 24.

Randall directed most of the next drive, which covered 94 yards. He had to leave for a play after taking a hit, and Solomon re-entered to deliver a 25-yard pass to Baker, who slipped out on a wheel route.

Randall, who rushed 11 times for 81 yards, scored on a 1-yard run on the next possession for a 38-24 lead with 4:40 left.

The Wildcats scored on their first three possessions but were held scoreless on the next eight until Randall entered the game.

Liufau completed 27 of 42 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fields caught eight passes for 168 yards and two scores.