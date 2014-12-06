Oregon punches ticket to playoff by dominating Arizona

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- No. 2 Oregon left little for the College Football Playoff selection committee to contemplate regarding the Ducks’ postseason status.

Oregon virtually assured itself a berth in the four-team national championship playoff by squashing the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats 51-13 on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

The Ducks (12-1) dominated the game, outgaining Arizona 640-224 and avenging their only loss of the season -- a 31-24 Arizona victory in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 2.

Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota downplayed the revenge factor, though.

“We had a lot of motivation to win this game,” he said. “We didn’t put much emphasis on (revenge), because that can be a distraction. We just played better this time.”

Oregon scored more than 40 points for the eighth consecutive game, and Mariota -- voted the game’s most outstanding offensive player -- probably improved his Heisman Trophy chances by completing 25 of 38 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns and has accounted for a conference-record 53 touchdowns this season.

“If this guy isn’t what the Heisman Trophy is all about, then I‘m in the wrong profession,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said.

Freshman running back Royce Freeman rushed for 114 yards for Oregon.

The only question for the Ducks is whether they will be ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. In either case, Oregon will likely play its semifinal game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Arizona’s postseason destination is less certain, especially after such a one-sided loss.

“Tonight was not a good night,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. “They played well, we didn‘t. They outcoached us, outplayed us.”

The Wildcats (10-3) used three quarterbacks Friday, but none of them had much success against Oregon’s defense, which is not considered the team’s strength. The Ducks defense held Arizona to seven points until third-string Wildcats quarterback Jerrard Randall scored on the game’s final play.

“They run an offensive very similar to ours,” Helfirch said. “Our guys did an exceptional job of attacking and not just reading and reacting.”

Arizona redshirt freshman quarterback Anu Solomon played only the first half before being replaced, and he wore a boot on his right ankle following the game.

“He’s been battling through the injury for a month,” Rodriguez said. “Tonight was not a good night.”

Solomon, who was 6-for-12 for just 34 yards and was sacked three times, said the injury bothered him at times, but added, “I just didn’t execute. If I‘m not doing well, it all starts with me.”

The game turned in Oregon’s favor. After the Ducks got a field goal on their first possession, Arizona’s Tyrell Johnson fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. Oregon turned that into another field goal to lead 6-0 after one quarter, then put the game away by scoring 17 points in the second quarter to take a 23-0 halftime lead. When Oregon scored on their first possession of the second half to make it 30-0, the outcome was all but decided.

Arizona had defeated Oregon the past two times the teams met, including a 41-16 victory last season. The Wildcats had rushed for 512 yards on 120 carries in those two games combined, controlling the ball for long stretches. But this time, the Wildcats were limited to minus-9 yards in the first half, when they were outgained 227-18.

Oregon scored on its opening possession, going 64 yards before Aidan Schneider kicked a 34-yard field goal. Schneider kicked his second field goal, this one a 22-yarder, after the Johnson fumble to make it 6-0.

Oregon failed to score after getting to the Arizona 2-inch line in the second quarter, but the Ducks scored the game’s first touchdown on their next possession. Mariota’s 7-yard scoring run completed a 39-yard drive that gave the Ducks a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

A 74-yard reception by wide receiver Charles Nelson set of the Ducks’ next touchdown, which was scored on Mariota’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the half to make it a 20-0 game.

Schneider added a 23-yard field goal on the final play of the half, and Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen caught a 4-yard scoring pass on Oregon’s first possession of the second half to make it 30-0.

NOTES: This was the first Pac-12 championship game played at a neutral site. The previous three title games were played on the home field of the team with the better Pac-12 record. ... Oregon C Hroniss Grasu, a three-time all-conference selection, missed his third straight game with a leg injury. ... Arizona C Steven Gurrola was ejected for fighting in the second half. He will miss the first half of whatever bowl game the Wildcats play in. ... The Pac-12 title game is the only conference championship game this year to feature two top-10 teams.