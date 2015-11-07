Preview: Arizona at USC

A two-game winning streak under interim coach Clay Helton has USC feeling confident heading into its Pac-12 matchup against visiting Arizona on Saturday. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have dropped two in a row and four of six in conference play, giving up at least 45 points in each of the losses, and quarterback Anu Solomon continues to play well below the level he did as a freshman last season.

USC could be without leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who broke a bone in his right hand in last weekend’s 27-21 victory at California and underwent surgery Tuesday. According to Helton, pain tolerance will be the biggest obstacle for Smith-Schuster, who has made 52 catches for 956 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Arizona is familiar with injuries, having played most of the year without last season’s conference Defensive Player of Year, linebacker Scooby Wright III, and two of the last three games without running back Nick Wilson, who was on his way to bettering last campaign’s 1,375-yard rushing total before an ankle injury limited him to eight over the last three games. Solomon continues to be the starter for the Wildcats but now splits time with Jerrard Randall, who trails Wilson by six yards for the team rushing lead.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: USC -17.5

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12): If the Wildcats can’t find a way to get some stops on defense, it won’t matter how well Solomon plays. Wright doesn’t appear to be coming back from his foot injury anytime soon and neither does fellow linebacker Derrick Turituri, who has missed most of the season with groin and hip issues. Arizona doesn’t have a defender in the top 25 in the Pac-12 in tackles, has no one with multiple interceptions and has recovered just two fumbles on the season.

ABOUT USC (5-3, 3-2): Smith-Schuster’s availability is key as the Trojans’ second-leading receiver, Adoree’ Jackson, primarily is a defensive back and fellow wide receivers Darreus Rogers and Steven Mitchell Jr. both have missed games recently with injuries. Rushing the ball might be a good option anyway, since the Wildcats have allowed a conference-high 19 touchdowns on the ground this season. Ronald Jones II, the team’s leading ball carrier, might be in line for his first 100-yard rushing performance after finishing in the 80s three times this year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last eight meetings between the teams have been decided by a touchdown or less.

2. USC LB Cameron Smith is on pace to become the first true freshman to lead the team in tackles.

3. Arizona and USC both are averaging 37.4 points this season.

PREDICTION: USC 38, Arizona 17