USC 38, Arizona 31: Cody Kessler passed for a career-best 297 yards and two touchdowns as the host Trojans recorded a Pac-12 victory over the Wildcats in Ed Orgeron’s first game as interim coach following the recent firing of Lane Kiffin.

Javorius Allen rushed for two touchdowns as USC (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12 South) rolled up 546 yards of total offense, the most allowed by Arizona this season. Kiffin was fired in the wee hours of the morning after the Trojans yielded 62 points in a loss to Arizona State on Sept. 28.

Ka’Deem Carey had 138 rushing yards for the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), topping the century mark for the eighth consecutive game. B.J. Denker set career highs with 363 yards and four touchdowns as Arizona finished with 508 total yards.

The Wildcats trailed by 25 before pulling within 28-10 on Denker’s 57-yard touchdown throw to Nate Phillips with 56 seconds left in the first half. Arizona trailed 31-17 after Garic Wharton’s 45-yard scoring reception with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter and later cut USC’s lead to seven when Denker threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to David Richards with 6:48 left and a 42-yarder to Wharton with 4:19 to play.

The Trojans started strong, with Kessler hitting Nelson Agholor (161 yards on seven receptions) on a 62-yard scoring pass and Tre Madden for a 63-yard touchdown in the opening 10 minutes. Justin Davis’ 11-yard scoring run made it 21-3 with 6:40 left in the second quarter and Allen scored from one yard out less than five minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC was without two standouts – WR Marqise Lee (knee) and OLB Morgan Breslin (hip). … Carey, who led the nation in rushing last season, has 14 career 100-yard performances. … Madden had just 28 rushing yards before leaving with a hamstring injury, while Silas Redd (knee) played for the first time this season and had 80 yards on 19 carries.