Preview: Arizona at Stanford

Two teams heading in different directions meet Saturday when Arizona visits No. 20 Stanford, which has won three in a row following its surprising season-opening loss at Northwestern. Arizona was routed by UCLA at home last week and could be without key players on both sides of the ball against Stanford, which is averaging nearly 500 yards in offense during its winning streak.

The Wildcats’ suspect defense will be undermanned for the next few weeks while All-American linebacker Scooby Wright recovers from a sprained right foot suffered in the 56-30 loss to UCLA. Fellow linebacker Derrick Turituri is questionable due to an unspecified injury, and the Wildcats could also be without starting quarterback Anu Solomon (concussion), who will be a game-time decision. Arizona allowed the Bruins to rush for six touchdowns and faces a physical test against Stanford, which leads the Pac-12 in time of possession. Running back Christian McCaffrey has become the focal point of the Stanford offense and ranks first in the conference in all-purpose yards (222.2 per game), fifth in rushing (111.2) and fifth in kickoff returns (21.7).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks. LINE: No Line

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12): If Solomon is unavailable, the Wildcats will turn to freshman Brandon Dawkins or senior Jerrard Randall, who rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries against UCLA but struggled in the passing game. Solomon’s return would help take pressure off running back Nick Wilson, who leads the conference in rushing at 145.2 yards per game but was held out of the end zone by UCLA. Safety Will Parks has 26 tackles to lead the defense, which failed to record a turnover against the Bruins and allowed UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen to throw for 284 yards and account for three scores.

ABOUT STANFORD (3-1, 2-0): When the Cardinal get near the goal line, McCaffrey often gives way to 5-9, 205-pound Remound Wright, who has rushed for five touchdowns this season, including four from the 1-yard line. The balanced running attack has created opportunities for senior quarterback Kevin Hogan, who has bounced back from a quiet outing against Northwestern by throwing seven touchdowns against one interception over the last three games. The defense is led by Blake Martinez, a Tucson native who had a team-high 12 tackles in last week’s 42-24 win at Oregon State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won nine of its last 12 meetings against Arizona, including three straight.

2. Arizona is 24-2 when leading at halftime under coach Rich Rodriguez.

3. Stanford LB Kevin Anderson will miss his second straight game due to an unspecified injury.

PREDICTION: Stanford 38, Arizona 24