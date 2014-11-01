Preview: Arizona at UCLA

UCLA has fallen short of expectations, but the 25th-ranked Bruins remain in contention for the Pac-12 South title heading into Saturday’s home game against No. 15 Arizona. The Wildcats are tied with Arizona State and Utah atop the division, one game ahead of UCLA, which kept its title hopes alive with last Saturday’s 40-37 double-overtime win over Colorado. The Bruins are looking to avoid their first three-game home losing streak since going 0-5 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1971.

Arizona has lost two straight to the Bruins, but the Wildcats are coming off an impressive 59-37 win against Washington State last Saturday. Freshman quarterback Anu Solomon threw five touchdowns in the win to lead the Wildcats, who rank 12th in the nation in scoring (40.6) and No. 6 in total offense (541.9 yards per game). Arizona running backs Nick Wilson and Terris Jones-Grigsby could receive a heavy workload against a Bruins defense that has allowed more than 200 yards on the ground in three of the last four games.

TV: 10:30 ET, ESPN. LINE: UCLA -6.5

ABOUT NO. 15 ARIZONA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12): The Wildcats have an emerging star in linebacker Scooby Wright, who was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week after collecting eight solo tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles against Washington State. Wright leads an opportunistic defense that has recorded 13 sacks and forced eight turnovers in four league games. The explosive offense features a deep receiving corps led by Cayleb Jones, who has 46 catches for 670 yards and seven touchdowns.

ABOUT NO. 25 UCLA (6-2, 3-2): Quarterback Brett Hundley has faded from the Heisman Trophy discussion, but he still boasts a 14-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ration along with 415 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Paul Perkins, who rushed for 180 yards and two scores in last Saturday’s win over Colorado, has become the team’s top playmaker while averaging 124.5 yards on the ground. Linebacker Eric Kendricks has a league-leading 93 tackles for the Bruins, who allowed 500 total yards and committed 14 penalties against Colorado.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA is 20-3 under coach Jim Mora when scoring first.

2. Arizona senior LB/S Tra’Mayne Bondurant is questionable due to a leg injury suffered last Saturday against Washington State.

3. Bruins LB/RB Myles Jack rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in last season’s 31-26 win at Arizona.

PREDICTION: Arizona 31, UCLA 28