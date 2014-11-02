Field goal sends Arizona State to OT win

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State coach Todd Graham said his only concern as sophomore Zane Gonzalez lined up for the winning field goal Saturday night was the snap.

Gonzalez?

“I don’t worry about him,” Graham said. “He has a personality that gives you a lot of confidence. If he lines up right, he’s going to make every field goal he tries. He’s special.”

Gonzalez made a 36-yarder on the final play to help the No. 15 Sun Devils to a 19-16 overtime victory over No. 18 Utah in a Pac-12 game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Andy Phillips missed a 35-yard field goal attempt wide left on Utah’s overtime possession, and Arizona State ran three plays into the line before Gonzalez’s kick.

Phillips had made 12 straight field goals in four games before his miss.

“It was just a misjudgment on my part,” Phillips said, “just a little bit of over-compensation. When it comes to field goal kicking, it is a game of inches and I put that one just barely outside the upright.”

Gonzalez made four field goals for the second time in three games, and his 30-yarder tied the score with 5:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Although he missed a 50-yard attempt, he is 14 of 17 this season.

“They asked me after the game, ‘How’d you feel when the best kicker in the country missed that field goal?’ I said, ‘What do you mean, the best kicker in the country made that field goal,'” Graham said.

Arizona State (7-1, 5-1) won its fourth straight game and is the only team in the division with one loss. The Sun Devils will win their second straight South title if they win their final three Pac-12 games.

“We’re in the driver’s seat, and that’s where we want to be,” Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly said.

The Sun Devils play No. 6 Notre Dame (7-1) on Saturday.

Running back Devontae Booker had 146 yards rushing on a career-high 37 carries for the Utes (6-2, 3-2).

Booker scored on a 4-yard pass on the first possession of the third quarter for a 13-13 tie, and Phillips made a 44-yard field goal on the next possession for a 16-13 lead.

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson completed 12 of 23 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Utah’s last four games have been decided in the final seconds of regulation or overtime. The Utes beat USC 24-21 on a touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining last Saturday after topping Oregon State 29-23 in double overtime on Oct. 16 and UCLA 30-28 when the Bruins missed a field goal attempt as time expired.

“Us on offense need to make more plays,” Wilson said. “We have to help out our defense and we are not doing that so far and we need to improve on it.”

Kelly completed 18 of 32 passes for 205 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Arizona State freshman running back Demario Richard rushed for a career-high yards 126 yards as the Sun Devils had 444 total yards, 239 rushing.

“He gives us something, a bruising power,” Graham said of Richard.

“Our running back corps is special. We have a stable of guys.”

Gonzalez made 20- and 45-yard field goals to end Arizona State’s first two drives and the Sun Devils’ defense limited Utah to two first downs and 21 yards in first quarter.

Phillips made a 50-yard field goal with 9:13 remaining in the second quarter after linebacker Gionni Paul intercepted a Kelly pass that ricocheted off another defender.

Kelly hit wide receiver Jaelen Strong with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 remaining in the first half, capping a five-play, 75-yard drive for a 13-3 lead.

Phillips’ 36-yard field goal as time expired made it 13-6 at half.

NOTES: Arizona State and Utah are the only teams to have beaten South Division rival USC (6-3, 5-2) in conference play. Arizona State beat USC 38-34 on a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game on Oct. 4, and Utah beat the Trojans 24-21 with eight seconds remaining on Oct. 25. ... Utah played without senior WR Dres Anderson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against USC. Anderson had 22 receptions and led the team with 355 receiving yards and four touchdowns before suffering his injury on the winning drive. ... Arizona State had won the last 10 games against Utah, the second-longest active streak in the Pac-12. Oregon has won 11 straight against Washington. ... The Pac-12 South is 18-13 against the North this season. No. 5 Oregon is the only North team with a winning record.