Preview: Arizona at Utah

Utah will try to bounce back from a gut-wrenching loss at Cal when it hosts injury-plagued Arizona on Saturday night. The Utes suffered their first loss of he season, 28-23, last week in Berkeley when they were unable to punch it from the 1-yard line as time expired.

A win over the Wildcats, who come in off back-to-back losses to Washington (35-28) and UCLA (45-24), would be career victory No. 100 for 12th-year Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. But if recent past history is any indication, it won’t be easy. Arizona has won four straight over the Utes since Rich Rodriguez brought his spread option offense to Tucson before the 2012 season including a 37-30 double overtime victory last year when Utah came in ranked No. 10 in the nation. "We've been watching the last four years of film, and last year, we did the best job but they've gashed us,” Whittingham said. “Structurally there's only so much you can do with how many guys are in the box. It's a lot like playing Air Force. It's assignment football with the read option, and we're just going to have to do a better job of playing assignment football"

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Utah -10

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-3, 0-2 Pac-12): Rodriguez won’t announce his starting quarterback until game-time as injuries have sidelined starter Anu Solomon (knee) and backup Brandon Dawkins (ribs) in recent weeks and forced Rodriguez to burn the redshirt off highly touted true freshman Khalil Tate in last week’s loss to the Bruins in the Rose Bowl. Things aren’t much better at running back where starter Nick Wilson is battling a high ankle sprain and things got so dire that slot receiver Tyrell Johnson moved to running back last week and led the team with 77 yards on 16 carries. The defense has also been ravaged by injuries – Rodriguez says there are 28 players, including 18 starters on his injury list this week – and is led by sophomore safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has a team-high 27 tackles and two interceptions,

ABOUT UTAH (4-1, 1-1): The Utes definitely miss two-time All-Pac-12 running back Devontae Booker and have not had a 100-yard rusher yet in the first five games of the season. True freshman Zack Moss is averaging 77.2 yards per game and splits time with sophomore Armand Shyne who is averaging 68 yards per game while junior quarterback Troy Williams is averaging 268 yards per game passing and has six completions of 40 yards or longer. The defense, a Whittingham trademark, ranks second in the Pac-12 against the run (117.4 yards per game) and is led by junior defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei, considered a likely first round NFL Draft pick next spring, and end Hunter Dimick, who has a team-best five sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky leads the nation in punting with a 50.6 average.

2. The Utes lead the Pac-12 and are fourth nationally in time of possession (36:16).

3. Utah center J.J. Dielman, a second team All-Pac-12 choice in 2015 and considered a mid-round NFL Draft prospect, suffered a season-ending foot injury in last week’s loss at Cal.

PREDICTION: Utah 27, Arizona 17