Arizona 42, Utah 10
November 23, 2014 / 12:25 AM

Arizona 42, Utah 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 13 Arizona 42, No. 21 Utah 10: Nick Wilson rushed for a season-high 218 yards and scored three touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats pulled away with a dominant fourth quarter.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon threw for 158 yards and recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season before leaving late in the first half with a right foot injury. Samajie Grant caught four passes for 88 yards to lead the receiving corps for the Wildcats (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12).

Devontae Booker rushed for 142 yards to lead the Utes (7-4, 4-4), who have lost three of their last four. Travis Wilson completed 16-of-29 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice, and backup Conner Manning was also intercepted once among his six attempts, which was returned for one of two defensive touchdowns by the Wildcats.

Arizona built a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Solomon and Wilson and its defense then got into the action when Dan Pettinato recovered a fumble and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown with 1:17 left in the first half. Utah avoided heading to the locker room scoreless at the half after Wilson found Westlee Tonga for an 11-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the half.

The Utes looked like they were about to pull within four points after Kaelin Clay’s long punt return for a touchdown, but it was called back on a holding penalty and the ensuing drive eventually stalled. Wilson then put a comeback out of reach by scoring on fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 75 and 19 yards to go up 35-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams came into the game having played in six games decided by seven points or less, which were tied for second in the FBS. … This is the third straight season Arizona had a running back top 200 rushing yards against the Utes. … The Wildcats forced four turnovers overall and have 11 takeaways in the last three games.

