Arizona runs over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Freshman running back Nick Wilson ran for a career-high 218 yards and three touchdowns and the Arizona defense scored twice as the No. 15 Wildcats ruined Senior Day for No. 17 Utah with a 42-10 victory on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Arizona put on a defensive performance reminiscent of the old Desert Swarm units as the Wildcats reached nine wins in a season for the first time since 1998.

“Coach (Jeff) Casteel and our defensive staff do a great job in preparation,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriquez said. “We’ve got some good players over there, but we’re better as a total, as a opposed to just individual guys.”

The Wildcats (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) forced four turnovers, returning a fumble and interception for scores. They also held Utah to 6 of 19 on third downs and just 4.9 yards per pass.

“That’s not a good recipe for winning games. We weren’t very good,” Utah coach Kyle Whittigham said.

Wilson surpassed 1,000 yards with his sixth game of 100 yards or more, and their 520 yards of total offense was the most given up by the Utes this season.

“I just take it game by game,” Wilson said. “I was fortunate the holes opened up the way they did, due to my offensive line.”

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon completed 8 of 17 passes for 158 yards before leaving with an injury and being replaced by Jesse Scroggins. The freshman was seen in a walking boot during the second half, but his immediate status is unknown.

“He’s happy right now we won,” Rodriguez said. “You know, he’ll get treatment and we’ll see. I don’t know if he’ll be ready next week or not.”

Wilson said the offense didn’t realize Solomon was out until they went to their huddle.

“Truthfully, I actually didn’t even know until actually that drive, but Jesse did an amazing job stepping up and replacing Anu for the time being and I‘m very proud of him,” Wilson said.

The lone bright spot for the Utes was running back Devontae Booker, who finished with more than 100 yards for the sixth time this season. He gained 142 yards on 23 carries.

After kicker Casey Skowron missed a 39-yard field goal attempt on Arizona’s second drive, Solomon got Arizona on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:23 left in the first quarter.

Senior defensive end Dan Pettinato then returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown, giving Arizona a 21-0 lead with 1:17 left in the half.

Wilson got Utah (7-4, 4-4) on the board with an 11-yard TD pass to senior tight end Westlee Tonga with seven seconds left.

“Got outcoached, got outplayed; that was pretty apparent,” Whittigham said.

Nick Wilson and the Arizona defense then turned the game into a rout with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Wilson scored on runs of 75 and 19 yards, and senior safety Tra‘Mayne Bondurant returned an interception 39 yards for the final score.

Arizona still has a chance to represent the South in the Pac-12 Championship game, and Utah will look to regroup against Colorado next week as they shoot for their first winning season in Pac-12 play.