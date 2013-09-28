Preview: Arizona at Washington

Washington is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2001 and to further stake its claim as a conference title contender when it hosts Arizona in Saturday’s Pac-12 opener for both. The No. 20 Huskies have topped 500 total yards in each of their first three games and now face a stern test in the Wildcats, who are strong defensively and have given up only 26 points. Arizona is after its first 4-0 start since 2010.

While the defense has spearheaded the strong start, the Wildcats are averaging 43.7 points behind a rushing attack – led by junior Ka’Deem Carey – that ranks fifth nationally with 322.3 yards per game. The Huskies have an elite rusher in junior Bishop Sankey and senior quarterback Keith Price is also off to an exceptional start for a program that typically relishes its strong homefield advantage. “I personally like playing on the road more than at home for the simple fact that you can silence a crowd,” Arizona senior quarterback B.J. Denker said of the expected raucous atmosphere in Seattle. “I think that’s the craziest thing as a competitor.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Washington -10

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12): Carey has 299 yards despite missing the opener due to a suspension and has rushed for 100 or more yards in each of his last six games, beginning with his Pac-12 record 366-yard performance against Colorado last November. Senior Daniel Jenkins has rushed for 239 yards while Denker has 224 yards and five rushing scores to go with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns. Junior safety Tra’Mayne Bondurant has three interceptions – two for touchdowns – and is tied for the team lead in tackles (19) with freshman outside linebacker Scooby Wright.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12): Junior middle linebacker and defensive leader John Timu (18 tackles) is back after missing a game with a shoulder injury and still hasn’t forgotten the painful feeling from when Arizona racked up 277 rushing yards and 533 overall in last season’s meeting. “It’s a whole different story now,” Timu said. “We are more experienced. We are not going to allow that to happen.” The Huskies rank third nationally in total offense while averaging 629 yards, led by Sankey (second in the country at 148.7 rushing yards per game) and Price (879 passing yards, seven touchdowns, 77 percent completion percentage).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington leads the series 18-10-1, but Arizona rolled to a 52-17 victory in last season’s contest.

2. Carey rushed for 172 yards on 29 carries in last season’s contest and Sankey had 87 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

3. Rick Neuheisel was the coach when the Huskies opened the 2001 campaign with four consecutive wins.

PREDICTION: Washington 24, Arizona 20