Preview: Arizona at Washington

The quarterback position continues to be the overriding topic of conversation for Arizona and Washington heading into their Pac-12 matchup in Seattle on Saturday. Jerrard Randall has been superb for the Wildcats since replacing returning starter Anu Solomon for the last two games, while a right shoulder injury to Jake Browning has the Huskies considering other options for the second week in a row.

Randall stepped in for Solomon during the third quarter of the 45-42 loss to Washington State last weekend and ran for 59 yards on the first play - showing the type of versatility that separates him from Solomon, who passed for 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Solomon doesn’t make many mistakes, however, evidenced by his 224 straight pass attempts without an interception - the longest streak in the nation. Browning did not play in last week’s loss to Stanford after injuring his right shoulder a week earlier against Oregon. Washington lost 31-14 and has lost dropped two in row after its surprising win over USC on Oct. 8.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Washington -5

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12): The offensive struggles surely don’t fall completely on the shoulders of the quarterback, as the offensive line has been a mess as well. Cayman Bundage was solid at guard the last two seasons, but he moved to center after Carter Wood went down with a season-ending foot injury in August and has struggled with snaps, prompting coach Rich Rodriguez to have him share practice duties this week with Zach Hemmila, who is not nearly as physical as Bundage but much more consistent with the snap. One player who can make the offensive line look good is running back Nick Wilson, a 1,300-yard rusher last season who was slow to return from a one-game absence last week (foot), rushing for eight yards on six carries against Stanford.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-4, 1-3): K.J. Carta-Samuels struggled as the signal-caller for the Huskies last week, completing 9-of-21 passes for 118 yards and no touchdowns. If the freshman is called upon to start for Browning again this week, Washington likely will lean on running back Myles Gaskin, who has recorded three straight 100-yard performances while scoring a touchdown in each of those contests. Gaskin, a freshman, has supplanted junior Dwayne Washington as the primary rusher for the Huskies and looks to be the next in a long line of gifted ball carriers in Seattle.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington opponents have scored 10 touchdowns in 26 trips to the red zone, the lowest percentage in the Pac-12.

2. The Huskies have blocked a punt, an extra point and a field goal this season and also have returned a punt and a fake field goal for touchdowns.

3. Dwayne Washington rushed for a career-high 148 yards in the Huskies’ one-point loss to Arizona last season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 28, Washington 27