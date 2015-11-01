Washington 49, Arizona 3

Jake Browning threw four touchdown passes in his return from a shoulder injury and the Pac-12’s best defense came up with four turnovers as Washington dominated Arizona 49-3 on Saturday night in Seattle.

Browning, a true freshman who missed last week’s loss at Stanford, completed 16 of 24 passes for 263 yards without an interception. He entered the game with just six touchdown passes for the season.

Arizona, playing without starting running back Nick Wilson, who did not make the trip because of a knee injury, managed just 330 yards against Washington -- 205 below its average. The Huskies (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) entered the game leading the conference in scoring defense at 18.9 points per game.

It was Washington’s biggest win over Arizona since a 54-0 victory in Seattle in 1991. It was the second-lowest point total for the Wildcats in nearly four years under coach Rich Rodriguez.

The Wildcats (5-4, 2-4) drove 65 yards for a 27-yard field goal on the opening drive but were stuffed the rest of the way as the Huskies took a 21-3 halftime lead. Arizona starting quarterback Anu Solomon was intercepted twice in the half, the first ending a school-record streak of 223 passes without a pick.

Washington intercepted Solomon again on the final play of the half as a long heave went through receiver Trey Griffey’s hands in the end zone and ended up in the arms of Washington safety Budda Baker.

The Huskies kept rolling with a 21-point third quarter that included a 69-yard touchdown run by running back Dwayne Washington.

Solomon was 18 of 31 for 160 yards.