Preview: Arizona at Washington State

Arizona hasn’t forgotten the dreadful feeling of losing to Washington State last season and the No. 15 Wildcats look to avoid another stumble when they visit the Cougars on Saturday. Arizona dropped a 24-17 decision to Washington State last season and losing again would serve as a crushing blow to its hopes of winning the Pac-12 South. The Wildcats have just one conference loss as do USC, Arizona State and Utah in a bunched-up division that also includes two-loss UCLA.

Washington State is always a threat with quarterback Connor Halliday, who set an NCAA record earlier this month with 734 passing yards against California. “He is obviously a very talented guy and can make a lot of throws but their wide receiver crew is really good and they know what they are doing,” Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters. “All of the guys are valuable options, whether it is four or five wideouts because the ball may go to any of them at any time.” The Cougars are in last place in the Pac-12 North and have allowed an average of 44 points in their three conference defeats.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona –2.5

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12): Freshman quarterback Anu Solomon is enjoying a stellar season with 2,136 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Cayleb Jones has stepped up as a go-to receiver with 39 receptions for 592 yards and six touchdowns, while leading rusher Nick Wilson (574 yards) could miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Middle linebacker Scooby Wright is having a fantastic season with 70 tackles (including 11 for loss) and six sacks, while safety Jared Tevis has 51 stops.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-5, 1-3): Halliday has thrown for 3,344 yards and 28 touchdowns while being intercepted eight times. Three different receivers have caught more than 50 passes and seven touchdowns – Vince Mayle (57 for 781 yards), River Cracraft (57-676) and Isiah Myers (53-627) – but leading rusher Jamal Morrow has just 209 yards. Defensively, cornerback Daquawn Brown (55 tackles) and middle linebacker Darryl Monroe (53 stops) are having solid seasons and outside linebacker Ivan McLennan has a team-high 3.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington State’s win over the Wildcats last season snapped a five-game skid in the series.

2. Arizona WR Austin Hill is 10th in school history with 127 receptions, one behind ninth-place David Roberts (2008-11).

3. The Cougars have forced just five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions).

PREDICTION: Arizona 38, Washington State 33