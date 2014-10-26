EditorsNote: updates Washington QB’s stats

QB Kelly returns, defense delivers for Arizona State

SEATTLE -- On a windy night when Arizona State saw the return of its quarterback, the Sun Devils’ defense nearly stole the show.

Arizona State’s defense held Washington to 139 passing yards, kept the Huskies’ offense without a touchdown and clinched the 24-10 win with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute.

Quarterback Taylor Kelly returned from a foot injury for the 14th-ranked Sun Devils (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) to throw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score with three minutes remaining.

Kelly’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Gary Chambers with three minutes remaining gave Arizona State a 17-10 lead before cornerback Armand Perry clinched the win with a 61-yard interception return with 52 seconds left.

Kelly, who missed three games with the foot injury, completed 14 of 25 passes for 180 yards. His second-quarter touchdown pass to Jaelen Strong accounted for the first score of the game.

“It was great,” Chambers said of having Kelly back in action. “Berco (Backup Mike Bercovici) is an amazing leader, and he’s an amazing leader too. It’s good to see him back out there. Whoever is playing quarterback for us, we have confidence in them.”

Washington (5-3, 1-3) trailed 10-0 at halftime but used a goal-line stand, an interception-return touchdown and a Cameron Van Winkle field goal to come all the way back and tie the score 10-10 before Chambers put Arizona State back in front.

The Huskies’ final chance to tie the score resulted in a fourth-and-25 after two sacks and a holding penalty. Then Washington quarterback Troy Williams threw his second interception of the night, which Perry returned 61 yards for the score.

“Something clicked,” Arizona State safety Jordan Simone said of the Sun Devils’ recent resurgence on defense. “We believe in the system, we believe in the coaches, and we believe in the guy next to us.”

Williams, making his first collegiate start while Cyler Miles nursed a concussion, completed 18 of 26 passes for 139 yards -- he was 15 of 23 for 86 yards before the meaningless final drive in the closing minute -- but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a rainy, windy night.

“It’s tough enough being a brand, new quarterback versus that defense, then you have those conditions,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “ ... There’s no excuses. (Arizona State) had to play in it too, and they did a better job than we did.”

Petersen added that Miles was cleared to play but the Huskies decided to go with Williams because the regular starter missed so much practice time.

“We felt it wouldn’t have been fair for him,” Petersen said of Miles.

The Washington defense did its part on a night when the Huskies had trouble moving the ball and continually gift-wrapped Arizona State good field position.

After a sack and fumble recovery gave the Sun Devils a first-and-goal at the Huskies’ 1-yard line midway through the third quarter, Washington stopped Arizona State on four consecutive run plays.

The final stop came on a Kalen Ballage attempt from inside the 1-yard line, as Washington nose tackle Danny Shelton prevented stop him from going over the top on fourth down to complete the goal-line stand.

On Arizona State’s next possession, Washington linebacker John Timu intercepted a Kelly pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to cut the Arizona State lead to 10-7.

The Sun Devils got close again on a drive early in the fourth quarter, putting themselves in position for a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line before Arizona State came up empty again. After Washington pushed the Sun Devils back to the 10-yard line, Arizona State botched a snap out of field-goal formation, leaving the Huskies within 10-7.

Then Washington unleashed its best drive of the night, using the dual running attack of Shaq Thompson and Deontae Cooper to move all the way to the Arizona State 2 before settling for a field goal. Van Winkle’s 22-yarder tied the score 10-10 with 7:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thompson, Washington’s dual-threat linebacker and running back, gained 98 yards on 21 carries.

The Sun Devils ended 25 minutes of scoreless football when Kelly found Strong over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The score, which came with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter, gave Arizona State a 7-0 halftime lead.

Sun Devils kicker Zane Gonzalez added a 33-yard field goal just over four minutes later to give Arizona State a 10-0 halftime lead.

Steady rain, aggressive winds and two rusty quarterbacks helped to slow down both offenses in the first half.

After Kelly completed a 31-yard pass off the hands of two defenders on the second play from scrimmage, the game quickly became a defensive battle. The offenses converted just 3 of 17 first downs during a first half that featured four botched punts and a missed field goal attempt.

Arizona State failed to convert its own field goal early in the fourth quarter when Bercovici couldn’t handle the snap.

After a wobbly Huskies punt gave the Sun Devils good field position at the Washington 49-yard line, Arizona State used a 23-yard Damario Richard run to set up the Strong touchdown.

Huskies punter Korey Durkee shanked another punt to set up the Arizona State field goal, which came with 55 seconds left in the half to cap a six-play drive that featured a 36-yard pass from Kelly to Deantre Lewis.

NOTES: Arizona State QB Taylor Kelly made his third start of the season, having missed three games with a foot injury. ... Washington used its fourth starting tailback of the season in sixth-year senior Deontae Cooper. ... Washington LB Hau‘oli Kikaha brought down Kelly for a third-quarter sack, setting a school record with 30 1/2. Two plays later, Kikaha added his second sack of the game and 15th of the season, breaking Jason Chorak’s school record of 14 1/2.