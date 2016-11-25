Preview: Arizona State at Arizona

The rivalry might remain the same, but when Arizona hosts Arizona State in their annual Territorial Cup on Friday the outcome will have a lot less meaning than it did just two years, when the Pac-12 South title was on the line. The Wildcats were ranked No. 12 heading into the 2014 game and the Sun Devils were No. 13, but now Arizona’s riding an eight-game losing streak and Arizona State has lost five in row.

The Sun Devils still have a shot at a bowl invitation if they can knock off Arizona for their sixth win. This game figures to be close, as the Wildcats have allowed 425 points this season and Arizona State has surrendered 422, both of which rank in the bottom 10 among FBS teams. Arizona might be motivated to avoid becoming the second team in program history to finish winless in conference play, joining the 1957 squad that went 0-4 in the Border Conference. Of course, that could be difficult considering they’ve lost seven straight games by double figures with an average margin of defeat of 29.1.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Arizona State -3

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12): Another thing the Sun Devils have going for them is reliable place kicker Zane Gonzalez, who is 23-of-24 on field-goal attempts this season and has converted his last 17. Most of his kicks have been anything but chip shots, as he’s 6-of-6 from 40 to 49 yards and 7-of-8 from 50 and out with a long of 59. Gonzalez was recognized for his accomplishments by being named one of three finalists for the Groza Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best kicker.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-9, 0-8): The last time the Wildcats lost eight straight games, coach John Mackovic didn’t make it out of the skid before he was fired. Rich Rodriguez likely has a longer leash based off the success he had two years ago, and the injuries he’s had at key positions this season certainly have been a factor. Brandon Dawkins is one of those players that saw his promising debut at quarterback in the second week of the season get derailed by a concussion, but he played like his former self last week against Oregon State and could pose problems for the defensively vulnerable Sun Devils.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Territorial Cup has been certified by the NCAA as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football.

2. The Wildcats have the second-longest active losing streak behind Fresno State (nine).

3. Arizona State has surrendered a total of three points in the first quarter of the last two games.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 45, Arizona 38