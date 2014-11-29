Arizona wins its way into Pac-12 title game

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona did everything in its power to ensure that the result of the UCLA game would not intrude on its rivalry game against Arizona State. There were no stadium announcements, no scoreboard updates.

It almost worked.

“I actually found out with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter,” Arizona senior guard Mickey Baucus said of Stanford’s 31-10 victory, which opened the door for the Arizona-Arizona State winner to claim the Pac-12 South.

“My life got a whole lot more stressful for a while. A little bird told me. I could barely watch. I was a nervous wreck.”

No. 11 Arizona (10-2, 7-2) held off a late comeback from the No. 13 Sun Devils for a 42-35 victory on Friday at Arizona Stadium, enabling Baucus to hoist the Territorial Cup and Arizona to capture its first South division title.

Arizona will meet No. 2 Oregon (10-1, 7-1), which faces Oregon State on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten Oregon the last two times the teams have met, 42-16 in Tucson in 2013 and 31-24 in Eugene on Oct. 2.

“Our guys should have a little confidence because we played well the last two times,” said Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, who has 28 victories in his first three seasons.

Arizona appears to be on the outside looking in for a berth in the four-team playoff format, although it should break into the top 10 this week.

“There’s a chance,” Rodriguez said. “You ever see the movie Dumb and Dumber? So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Freshman running back Nick Wilson rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and his 72-yard run early in the third quarter gave Arizona a 35-21 lead one scrimmage play after Arizona State missed a 45-yard field goal attempt. Wilson was sprung by a block from pulling center Steven Gurrola and outran the Sun Devils’ defense.

“I didn’t actually know how close the guy was, so I was looking at the screen (scoreboard video) while I was running down,” Wilson said. “I forgot there was a little delay to it, so I picked up a little more speed as I went down.”

Wilson also scored on a 21-yard run and fourth-and-inches for a 21-14 lead in the second quarter, and his 1-yard run made it 28-21 three minutes into the second half. He has rushed for 1,263 yards this season and has rushed for 653 yards and eight touchdowns last three games.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon, playing on a sore ankle that limited him to one half last week, completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Samajie Grant had four receptions and both touchdowns, a 69-yard score with 5:01 left in the first quarter and a 20-yarder for a 42-28 lead with 8:31 remaining.

Arizona State reserve quarterback Mike Bercovici was 14 of 22 for for 123 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead a Sun Devils comeback after replacing starter Taylor Kelly with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Bercovici’s 2-yard scoring pass to tight end DeMarieya Nelson with 5:02 remaining brought Arizona State with seven, 42-35, and the Sun Devils regained possession on its 43-yard line with 2:56 left.

The Sun Devils reached the Arizona 38-yard line before a 2-yard loss and three incomplete passes turned the ball back to Arizona, which ran out the clock.

“I could barely watch. I was a nervous wreck,” Baucus said.

“We thought Mike’s ability to throw the ball so well would help us,” Arizona State coach Todd Graham said. “Whether that was a mistake or not, I don’t know. But we had to do something to generate some offense.”

Kelly completed 113 of 22 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Bercovici passed for 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns in three games after Kelly suffered a fractured foot in midseason, but he had thrown only one pass in the previous four games.

Arizona never trailed after safety Anthony Lopez scored on a 25-yard fumble recovery on the third offensive play of the game, when Kelly fumbled while being sacked, although it was tied at 7, 14 and 21.

After Nelson’s 72-yard run, Bercovici completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kody Kohl with 11:23 left, but his interception on the next possession set up Grant’s second score.

NOTES: Arizona sophomore LB Scooby Wright is one of three finalists for the Lombardi, Bronco Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards, given to the defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Club. Wright leads the Pac-12 in tackles and is the only FBS player to rank in the top 25 in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles. ... Arizona State WR Jaelen Strong missed a series after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 14 in the second quarter but was back on the field for the rest of the half. ... The last time Arizona and Arizona State met with at least nine victories apiece was in 1975, when 10-0 ASU beat 9-1 Arizona 24-21 in a game that included a diving touchdown reception by WR John Jefferson known around Tempe as “the catch.”