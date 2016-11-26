Arizona runs over Arizona State with 511 rushing yards

Arizona ran for a school-record 511 yards and unleashed a series of big plays to beat rival Arizona State 56-35, avoiding a winless conference season and preventing the Sun Devils from becoming bowl eligible Friday night in a Territorial Cup matchup in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats (3-8, 1-8 Pac-12) scored on plays of 72 and 64 yards in the first half, used 56-, 52- and 68-yard runs to set up touchdowns after halftime, and capped it all with a 63-yard score by running back Samajie Grant for the final points with 7:45 left.

The Sun Devils (5-7, 2-7) twice closed within a touchdown in the third quarter, but they failed on fourth-and-1 from the Arizona 30 early in the fourth quarter. Soon after, Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins broke free for a 68-yard run, stepping out at the 2 before Grant powered into the end zone for a 49-28 lead.

Dawkins, who completed only 3 of 8 passes and didn't even attempt a throw after halftime, ran 12 times for 183 yards. Grant, a senior converted from receiver at midseason, gained a career-best 176 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Green, a junior, rushed for a career-high 126 yards on 14 attempts.

It was the first time Arizona had three 100-yard rushers since Nov. 6, 1993, in a win over Oregon. The irony is that the Sun Devils entered the game with the nation's worst pass defense.

Arizona State, by contrast, went to the air. Quarterback Manny Wilkins completed 43 of 58 passes for 372 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Sun Devils allowed at least 37 points in all but one conference game this season.

Dawkins scored on a 71-run up the middle 72 seconds into the game but helped give back the lead when he was stripped from behind on a scramble, with linebacker Koron Crump scooping the ball and running 42 yards to tie the game with eight minutes left in the quarter.

Arizona scored the next 21 points, including turning an interception and a fumble into touchdowns. Dawkins scored on a tackle-breaking 10-yard run, stretching the ball to hit the pylon and he connected on a 64-yard scoring pass to receiver Nate Phillips, who was open by at least 30 yards downfield.

The Wildcats went up 28-7 with 7:07 left in the half on Green's 1-yard plunge.

Arizona State, which had twice been turned away on fourth down in the half, converted fourth-and-1 near midfield en route to a last-minute score -- a 21-yard pass from Wilkins to receiver Tim White -- to make it 28-14 at the half.