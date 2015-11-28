Preview: Arizona State at California

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet Saturday as Arizona State visits California, which has dropped five of six following a 5-0 start. The Sun Devils became bowl eligible with last week’s 52-37 win over Arizona in the Territorial Cup, while Cal was run over by Heisman Trophy hopeful Christian McCaffrey in a 35-22 loss to rival Stanford.

Arizona State lacks anyone in McCaffrey’s class, but it is playing well with back-to-back wins following three straight losses. Running back Kalen Ballage has averaged 7.6 yards per carry in the last four games for Arizona State, which has lost eight of the last 10 matchups against Cal but won the last meeting in 2012. The Sun Devils scored a pair of late defensive touchdowns to secure last week’s win and will need another strong effort against Cal, which ranks second in the Pac-12 in total offense at 510.3 yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff is among the top 10 nationally in passing yards and total offense, but Cal’s once-explosive offense has been held under 30 points in four of its last five games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: California -3.5

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-5, 4-4 Pac-12): The Sun Devils’ recent surge has been sparked by linebacker Antonio Longino, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time after recording four sacks against Arizona. “I don’t know that we’ve had a guy in the four years (that I’ve been here) that has adapted and improved as much as he has in one season,” coach Todd Graham told reporters. “He’s played his best two games of the year the last two weeks. Just a versatile player.” Quarterback Mike Bercovici has fallen short of expectations this season, but he threw for 315 yards and a pair of scores last week.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (6-5, 3-5): Goff threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford but will face plenty of pressure from an Arizona State defense that shares the national lead with 44 sacks, including eight last week. While the Sun Devils have excelled up front, the secondary could struggle to contain Cal wide receivers Kenny Lawler, Darius Powe and Bryce Treggs, who have combined for 20 touchdowns. The Golden Bears are thin in the secondary, where safeties Griffin Piatt (clavicle) and Damariay Drew (knee) will be replaced by Luke Rubenzer and Khari Vanderbilt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cal K Matt Anderson is 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts, making eight in a row.

2. Arizona State is 28-7 when scoring first under Graham.

3. Cal is looking to record a seventh regular-season win for the first time since 2011.

PREDICTION: California 38, Arizona State 31