Cal 48, Arizona State 46

California quarter Jared Goff passed for 542 yards and five touchdowns and placekicker Matt Anderson made a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears a 48-46 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Goff passed for four touchdowns in the second half when the Bears scored 38 points. He drove the Bears 69 yards in the final 2:29 to set up Anderson’s kick.

Goff broke his own school record for passing yards in a season with 4,252 yards as the Bears (7-6, 4-5) won for only the second time in seven games.

Arizona State quarterback Mike Bercovici passed for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Halfback Demario Richard rushed for 131 yards, but the Sun Devils (6-6, 4-5) could not hold a 24-3 lead.

The teams combined for 1,266 yards, with the Bears gaining 680.

Wide receiver Bryce Treggs caught five passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Goff threw scoring passes to five different receivers.

Goff threw a 49-yard pass to wide receiver Darius Powe with 6:05 remaining and ran for a two-point conversion to give the Bears a 45-39 lead.

Bercovici connected with tight end Raymond Epps on a 4-yard touchdown with 2:35 left, and Zane Gonzalez kicked the extra point to make it 46-45. Gonzalez made a career-high six field goals.

Goff completed four passes for 45 yard on the final drive to set up the field goal.

Arizona State wide receiver Devin Lucien caught eight passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He had six catches for 107 yards and all three touchdowns in the first half.