Preview: Arizona State at Colorado

Getting off to a solid start in Pac-12 play will be the goal when Colorado hosts No. 14 Arizona State on Saturday. The Sun Devils are led by a ground game that is spearheaded by D.J. Foster, who has three runs of 40 yards or more -- something no Arizona State player accomplished in 2013. The Buffaloes will likely attempt to move the ball through the air behind quarterback Sefo Liufau, who is coming off a 318-yard, three-touchdown performance in last weekend’s 41-38 win against Massachusetts.

Arizona State also has a well-groomed quarterback in Taylor Kelly, who comes in with 60 career touchdown passes -- four behind Danny White for fourth on the school’s all-time list -- and at least one in 25 of the last 29 games. Kelly will be trying to finish his third straight game without an interception, something he didn’t accomplish all of last season. Colorado wide receiver Nelson Spruce is coming off a 10-catch performance against Massachusetts for a career-high 145 yards, giving him 17 grabs and four touchdowns on the season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Arizona State -15.5.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12): Jaelen Strong hauled in 10 passes for 146 yards in the 45-14 season-opneing win over Weber State, but was held to three catches last week in the blowout of New Mexico while contributing his first touchdown of the season. Arizona State will be looking to improve its pass rush after totaling only three sacks so far, two years after racking up 53. However, Liufau is well protected behind offensive tackles Jeromy Irwin and Stephane Nembot.

ABOUT COLORADO (1-1, 0-0): The Buffaloes would surely like to establish a stronger run game than they’ve shown, averaging only 3.6 yards a carry. Christian Powell is the leading rusher with 88 yards and was rewarded by moving atop the depth chart this week after rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown against Massachusetts. Colorado can also use a boost in its kick coverage after allowing 162 return yards on seven kickoffs last weekend.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State DB Damarious Randall has made 16 tackles in the first two games --15 solo.

2. The Sun Devils are the only team in the Pac-12 to return a 3,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard receiver and two 500-yard rushers.

3. Colorado WR Shay Fields has 14 receptions, matching the most in the first two games by anyone in program history.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 38, Colorado 28