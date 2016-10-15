Preview: Arizona State at Colorado

Quarterback questions are front and center thisweek as No. 24 Arizona State visits Colorado on Saturday night. There’s plentyon the line as well – namely first place in the Pac-12 South Division – withthe Sun Devils and Buffaloes both off to 2-1 conference starts.

Arizona State saw its third quarterback, redshirt freshmanBrady White, go down with an injury (a season-ending foot issue) in the fourthquarter of last week’s win over UCLA, and coach Todd Graham was forced to pullthe redshirt off of Dillon Sterling-Cole. Sophomore Manny Wilkins, the SunDevils’ regular starter, was already out with a high-ankle sprain, but there’sa chance he could return to play Saturday. “(Injuries) are part of the game,”Graham said in the weekly Pac-12 coaches teleconference. “That’s the way weapproach it, so I think also when those things happen, our guys are betterprepared for that and they understand we have to have people step up. … It’snot about one player or one person, it’s about team.” Meanwhile, for Colorado,redshirt freshman Steven Montez has played well in winning two of three startsafter senior Sefo Liufau suffered an ankle injury Sept. 17 against Michigan,but the latter is now close to full health, and coach Mike MacIntyre likelywill have a tough decision to make in pregame Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Colorado -13

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12): The SunDevils bounced back from a 41-20 loss to USC to knock off visiting UCLA 23-20last week behind a stifling run defense (the Bruins finished with a minus-1 yardrushing). White and Sterling-Cole, however, combined foronly 182 yards of total offense and tossed an interception apiece in thecontest, so the return of the dual-threat Wilkins (1,233 passing yards, 254rushing on the season) would obviously be a huge boon. Defensively, ArizonaState ranks fifth nationally with 89.3 rushing yards allowed per game, butdespite the presence of Pac-12 sacks leader Koron Crump (5.0), the Sun Devilsown the FBS’ worst passing defense with 404.3 yards surrendered per outing.

ABOUT COLORADO (4-2, 2-1): Despite forcing fourturnovers, the Buffaloes fell late to USC (21-17) last week and made theirfirst stay in the top-25 rankings a short one. After accumulating 789 yards oftotal offense and accounting for seven TDs in back-to-back wins over Oregon andOregon State, Montez was limited to 223 yards and one score in the game asColorado was held under 28 points for the first time this season. The Buffaloes,though, have taken great strides on both sides of the ball and rank in the top25 nationally in both total offense (17th with 504.4 yards per game) anddefense (23rd with 331.8 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. After last season’s 48-23 win in Tempe,Arizona State is 8-0 vs. Colorado and has won their five Pac-12 meetings by anaverage of 30 points.

2. Colorado has forced a turnover in an FBS-best19 straight games.

3. Sun Devils senior K Zane Gonzalez hasconnected on 16-of-17 field-goal attempts this season, and last week became theall-time FBS leader with 89 career field goals.

PREDICTION: Colorado 38, Arizona State 22