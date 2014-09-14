No. 14 Arizona State 38, Colorado 24: D.J. Foster rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Sun Devils won the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 70 yards and a score before leaving in the second half with a right foot injury. Jaelen Strong caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown to lead the receivers for the Sun Devils (3-0, 1-0).

Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau completed 31-of-46 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns with Nelson Spruce catching seven passes for 97 yards and two scores. Christian Powell led the run game for the Buffaloes (1-2, 0-1), finishing with 118 yards on 11 carries.

The Sun Devils took advantage of an interception by Jordan Simone to score touchdowns less than two minutes apart in the first quarter, the first on a 15-yard run by Foster and the second on a 38-yard pass from Kelly to Kalen Ballage, giving them a 14-0 lead. Arizona State extended the lead to 17-0 before Liufau threw back-to-back touchdown passes to cut the deficit to 17-14.

The Sun Devils tacked on a touchdown with 2:46 left in the first half to move the lead back to double digits and Kelly threw his third touchdown pass early in the second half to extend the advantage to 31-14. Colorado cut the deficit to 14 on two occasions, but could get no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kelly returned to the sidelines in the second half with the aid of crutches and with his right foot in a boot. … Foster’s 52-yard run late in the first quarter was his fourth rush of at least 40 yards this season. The Sun Devils did not have a rusher with more than two runs of 40 or more yards last season. …. Kelly has 63 career touchdown passes, one behind Danny White for fourth on the school’s all-time list.