Arizona State holds off Duke 36-31

EL PASO, Texas -- Devilish surnames aside, any perceived similarities between Arizona State and Duke’s football teams were quickly dispelled Saturday at the 81st Sun Bowl.

But the one thing the flashy Sun Devils of the Pac-12 and hard-running Blue Devils of the ACC did have in common was a never-say-die attitude, which made for compelling drama late.

Duke receiver Jamison Crowder’s fourth-down, 12-yard touchdown pass to Issac Blakeney handed Duke its first lead with 5:03 left, but Kalen Ballage’s 99-yard kickoff return, Demarrio Richard’s 4-yard touchdown reception on the next play and Kweishi Brown’s end zone interception led ASU to a thrilling 36-31 victory in front of 47,809 fans.

No. 15 ASU finished 10-3, softening the blow of losing two of its last three regular-season games to finish tied for second behind Arizona in Pac-12 South Division play.

Duke, which similarly lost two of three to see its ACC title hopes fade, finished 9-4 and missed achieving consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

“It couldn’t have ended any better,” third-year ASU coach Todd Graham said. “I think we laid a great foundation.”

Quarterback Taylor Kelly led the Sun Devils to the victory, throwing for 240 yards and two scores on 24-of-34 passing. Wide receiver Jaelen Strong caught seven of those balls for 103 yards to top all ASU receivers.

“They are a great football team who have talent at every position,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said of the Sun Devils. “In my opinion, they’re a Top 10 team.”

Junior running back Shaquille Powell powered Duke. His 29 carries for 117 yards accounted for his first 100-yard rush game since hitting Kansas for a career-best 245 yards in the season’s first month.

“We went with Powell because we know he could penetrate their defensive line,” Cutcliffe said of the 210-pound back. “And that would open some opportunities in the passing game.”

Defensive back DeVon Edwards averaged 27 yards on five kickoff returns as the Blue Devils dominated the special teams; at least, until Ballage’s game-shaking play.

Arizona State led 30-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but sophomore wide receiver Johnell Barnes’ 14-yard TD reception pulled Duke within six.

Duke pulled off a fake punt on its next possession, with Barnes catching a 30-yard pass from punter Will Monday. That set up Crowder’s go-ahead toss to Blakeney as chaos ensued over the final minutes.

“Issac was my first read,” the lefty Crowder said of the short toss. “And I‘m glad he was able to get open for me to throw it to him.”

Ballage fielded the following kickoff three yards deep in the end zone and ran up the right sideline all the way to the Duke 4-yard line. That’s where Kelly shoveled the ball left to Richard, who waltzed into the left corner for his fourth score.

“There was no way they were gonna finish any other way than champions,” Graham said. “The only way these seniors were gonna finish was the way (former ASU and Arizona Cardinal linebacker) Pat Tillman finished: holding up that Sun Bowl trophy.”

Crowder’s 39-yard catch got Duke all the way down to the ASU 24, but Brown, who had earlier stripped Blakeney to stop another potential second-half scoring drive, bodied Crowder off the ball in the right corner of the end zone for the game-deciding pickoff.

Despite a one-sided first half that saw ASU outgain the Blue Devils by 116 yards, Duke stayed within 20-17 by the break based on a two-minute explosion. Powell started and finished a 77-yard drive, carrying a middle screen 42 yards to set up his 14-yard scoring reception from quarterback Anthony Boone to pull the Blue Devils within 20-10 at the 3:44 mark.

One snap after Duke’s first defensive stop of the afternoon, the Blue Devils were back within three, as Crowder returned Matt Haack’s 43-yard punt 68 yards for a touchdown with 1:49 left before halftime.

The Blue Devils didn’t even record a first down until the 6:45 mark of the first quarter, when Crowder took a bubble screen 10 yards. Boone’s 12-yard third-down scramble three plays later set the stage for Duke’s first points, as Lou Groza semifinalist Ross Martin knocked in a 40-yard field goal to trail 10-3.

Zane Gonzalez’s 38-yard field goal, his second of three on the contest, boosted the lead back to 10.

Richard, a freshman, scored twice in the first half, on a 9-yard run and a 1-yarder.

Kelly set up Richard’s second TD with a fake handoff on fourth-and-1 that netted the quarterback 11 yards around left end. Richard plowed across on the ensuing play to put ASU up 20-3 with 7 1/2 minutes left until halftime.

“I‘m really proud of (Kelly),” Graham said. “I‘m just proud of the football team.”

NOTES: ASU coach Todd Graham is 24-1 in games in which his Sun Devils have led at halftime. They led 20-17 on Saturday. ... The Sun Devils remained aggressive on defense, adding two more key turnovers for a final total of 27 takeways on the season. ... Duke is 3-8 in bowl games. The Blue Devils have lost in each of the last three years and have dropped five straight overall. Their last victory came in 1961, when they beat Arkansas 7-6 in the Cotton Bowl.