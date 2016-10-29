Preview: Arizona State at Oregon

Oregon's five-game losing streak - its longest since 1996 - has something to do with inconsistent freshman quarterbacks but much more so with a porous defense as the Ducks try for their 10th straight victory over visiting Arizona State in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday. Oregon allows the third-most points in the FBS at 43.3 per game and is last among the 128 FBS teams in total defense at 538.6 yards after yielding 636 in a 52-49 double-overtime loss at California last week.

Justin Herbert threw six touchdown passes in his second career start since replacing redshirt Dakota Prukop against Cal, but his interception ended the game. “The team couldn’t be more behind (Herbert), in terms of their support for him in how hard he took (the loss),” Ducks coach Mark Helfrich told reporters. “At the same time, you’ve got to flush that and attack the next play with a great frame of mind. And he will. I’m excited with his short-term and long-term development.” The Sun Devils lost to Washington State 37-32 last week for their third setback in four games, dropping out of title contention in the South Division. Arizona State is down to fourth-string quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole as sophomore Manny Wilkins left after the Sun Devils' second possession last week with a "stinger.''

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -7.5

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12): The Sun Devils also could be without starting left guard Sam Jones (right foot) and starting center A.J. McCollum (unspecified) - neither played against Washington State - as well as starting linebacker Salamo Fiso, who left last week's game with a knee injury. Sterling-Cole was 7-of-16 for 86 yards in the first extended action of his career, prompting coach Todd Graham to tell reporters: "I thought he did a solid job and he got better as the game went on. I was really proud of the effort that he went out there and gave." Kalen Ballage rushed for a touchdown last week to snap a four-game drought, giving him 10 this season - tied for ninth in the nation.

ABOUT OREGON (2-5, 0-4): Herbert has completed 58.2 percent of his 79 passes and has thrown eight touchdowns against two interceptions, tossing a pair to Charles Nelson last week for the wide receiver's first two scores of the season. Royce Freeman (523 yards, seven touchdowns) leads the team in rushing but gained 60 yards on 26 carries with no scores in his last two games. Tony Brooks-James (440, seven) picked up the slack last week with 109 yards and a touchdown but faces an Arizona State defense which is seventh in the nation at 99.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

1. The Ducks have scored 20 or more points in 37 consecutive games - the longest active streak in the nation.

2. Arizona State is second in the nation in red-zone conversion at 96.7 percent, scoring on 29 of its 30 trips inside the 20-yard line (21 touchdowns).

3. Oregon leads the series 18-16 after posting a 61-55 overtime victory last season and is averaging 44.3 points during its winning streak over Arizona State.

PREDICTION: Oregon 44, Arizona State 36