Oregon beats Arizona State to halt five-game skid

Oregon freshman quarterback Justin Herbert tied the school record with 489 passing yards as the Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 54-35 win over Arizona State Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert was 31 of 42 and threw four touchdown passes while tying the school record for passing yards set by Bill Musgrave in 1989.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown had career highs with seven catches for 129 yards and a score for Oregon, and Tony Brooks-James ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Arizona State played without starting quarterback Manny Wilkins. Freshman Dillon Sterling-Cole replaced him and threw for 302 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) took the lead when Herbert threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Brown on its third play from scrimmage.

Arizona State answered with a 75-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown run by running back Kalen Ballage.

The Ducks went back into the lead at 14-7 in the first quarter when Herbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson. Oregon stretched the lead to 17-7 when kicker Aidan Schneider made a 36-yard field goal.

Arizona State responded with a touchdown when Sterling-Cole scored on a 1-yard run to get the Sun Devils within 17-14.

Schneider added field goals of 37 and 30 yards to push the Ducks ahead 23-14.

Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu got an interception in the final minute of the first half, and the Ducks scored when Herbert threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brown with nine seconds left in the half to take a 30-14 lead.

Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) scored in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Ballage. Sterling-Cole tossed a two-point conversion to Ballage to get the Sun Devils within 30-22 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Oregon stretched the lead to 33-22 when Schneider converted a 23-yard field goal.

ASU had an answer as Sterling-Cole threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry to get within 33-28 with 12:52 left in the game. The Sun Devils failed on a two-point try.

Herbert found tight end Johnny Mundt for a 53-yard touchdown that put the Ducks up 40-28 with 10:43 left.

Ballage threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kody Kohl to cut the lead to 40-35 with 6:39 remaining.

Oregon scored less than one minute later on Brooks-James' 58-yard run. Running back Royce Freeman added a 10-yard touchdown run for the Ducks.