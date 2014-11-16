Oregon State 35, Arizona State 27

(Updated: CORRECTS Foster catches, yards and Bolden yards in notes)

Oregon State 35, No. 8 Arizona State 27: Sean Mannion threw two touchdown passes - both in the second half - and Michael Doctor scored on a 35-yard interception return with 1:38 left as the host Beavers severely damaged the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 title hopes.

Mannion was 19-of-33 for 251 yards and an interception while becoming Oregon State’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and Jordan Villamin caught four passes for 127 yards - including a go-ahead 67-yard touchdown - as the Beavers (5-5, 2-5) snapped a four-game slide. Terron Ward rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, Storm Woods ran for 125 yards and a score, and Victor Bolden added a TD reception for Oregon State.

Taylor Kelly was 22-of-44 for 264 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Arizona State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), which fell into a three-way for second in the South Division - one-half game behind USC. D.J. Foster totaled 116 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown while Jaelen Strong caught nine passes for 103 yards, but could not prevent the Sun Devils from losing their fifth straight game at Reser Stadium while seeing their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Mannion’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Bolden trimmed the deficit to 24-21 in the third quarter and his scoring strike to Villamin beat an all-out Arizona State blitz and put the Beavers ahead 28-27 with 10:55 remaining. After Doctor sat back in a zone and picked off Kelly’s pass over the middle, the Sun Devils turned it over on downs after Kelly was sacked by D.J. Alexander on fourth-and-2 from the Arizona State 33 with 1:10 left.

Oregon State, which entered the game averaging 108.6 rushing yards - second-worst in the Pac-12, erupted for 183 in the first quarter, with touchdown runs of 78 yards from Woods and 66 by Ward staking the Beavers to a 14-3 lead. The Sun Devils responded with 21 consecutive points when Kelly tossed a pair of TD passes - 17 yards to Foster and 46 to Kody Kohl - and Antonio Longino returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-14 at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion, the Pac-12 career yards leader with 13,124, has 80 career touchdown passes, breaking the school record set by Derek Anderson in 2004. ... Foster recorded eight catches for 65 yards and has at least one reception in all 37 career games. ... Bolden finished with seven catches for 72 yards, failing to become the only player in school history to record 10 or more receptions in three consecutive contests.