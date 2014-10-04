Preview: Arizona State at USC

USC looks to avenge last season’s 62-41 loss at Arizona State when the teams meet Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum in a key Pac-12 South matchup. The 24th-ranked Sun Devils opened the season with three straight wins before allowing 582 yards of offense in a demoralizing 62-27 loss at home to UCLA last Saturday. Junior quarterback Mike Bercovici was 42-of-68 for 488 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against the Bruins and will make his second straight start in place of Taylor Kelly, who hopes to return from a foot injury next week.

The 20th-ranked Trojans bounced back from a surprising loss at Boston College with an impressive 35-10 win over Oregon State last Saturday. Safety Su‘a Cravens recorded six tackles and returned an interception 31 yards for a score to lead the USC defense, which has not allowed a touchdown pass through four games. The unit should be tested by an explosive Arizona State attack that ranks ninth nationally in total offense (560.8) and boasts the Pac-12’s top rushing offense (362.8).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: USC -12

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12): Los Angeles native Bercovici has plenty of weapons to help power the Sun Devils’ up-tempo offense, including running back D.J. Foster (135 yards per game) and wide receiver Jaelen Strong, who had 12 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown against UCLA. Safeties Damarious Randall and Jordan Simone lead the defense, which allowed eight plays of more than 20 yards against the Bruins and ranks last in the Pac-12 in pass defense efficiency. Coach Todd Graham said he expects rapid improvement from a unit that has allowed 10 plays of 40-plus yards and averages just 1.8 sacks.

ABOUT USC (3-1, 2-0): After allowing 452 rushing yards in the loss to Boston College, the Trojans’ defense returned to form against Oregon State and held the Beavers to three offensive points and 181 total yards. Defensive end Leonard Williams has a team-high 27 tackles and two sacks for the Trojans, who are seeking their first 3-0 start in conference play since 2006. Quarterback Cody Kessler is completing 72 percent of his passes with no interceptions while the running game is led by Javorius Allen (108.2 yards per game) and Justin Davis, who ran 10 times for a career-high 122 yards and three touchdowns last season against the Sun Devils.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC leads the all-time series 19-11, including seven straight home wins.

2. Arizona State has outscored its opponents 63-13 in the first quarter through four games.

3. The Trojans rank sixth in the nation in turnover margin at plus-seven.

PREDICTION: USC 31, Arizona State 17