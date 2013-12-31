Texas Tech 37, Arizona State 23

Texas Tech 37 No. 17 Arizona State 23: Davis Webb passed for 403 yards and tied a bowl record with four touchdown passes as the Red Raiders blitzed the Sun Devils in the National University Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Jakeem Grant caught two touchdown passes and Reginald Davis returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score as Texas Tech (8-5) snapped a five-game losing streak. Webb was 28-of-41 passing and tight end Jace Amaro had eight receptions for 112 yards.

Taylor Kelly rushed for 135 yards – including a 44-yard touchdown scamper – but struggled with his passing and was 16-of-29 for 125 yards and one interception. D.J. Foster rushed for a career-best 131 yards and scored a touchdown for Arizona State (10-4), which played without star running back Marion Grice (leg).

Webb threw four touchdown passes in the first 20 minutes as the Red Raiders opened up a 27-6 lead. He also teamed up with Rodney Hall on a 1-yarder and Bradley Marquez from 23 yards out in addition to the scoring tosses of 18 and 21 yards to Grant.

Foster’s 20-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter and Kelly’s touchdown run early in the third pulled the Sun Devils within 27-20 but Davis followed with his kickoff return and Ryan Bustin added a 23-yard field goal to make it 37-20. Arizona State trailed by 14 when Rick Smith dropped a sure 50-yard touchdown pass with 9:50 remaining and didn’t score again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Webb matched the Holiday Bowl touchdown passes record shared by Brigham Young’s Jim McMahon (1980), Kansas State’s Brian Kavanagh (1995) and Texas’ Major Applewhite (2001). … Arizona State starting DT Davon Coleman didn’t play due to an unspecified violation of team rules. … Amaro finishes the season with 1,352 receiving yards, an FBS record for tight ends.